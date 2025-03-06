Vory Staunchly Defends Bryson Tiller Against Top5 After Scathing Disses

Top5 has been in his fair share of rap beefs and social media spats over the past year, whether they relate to the Toronto rap scene or, most publicly and notoriously, to the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle. But sometimes, beef pops up out of the blue. When an account by the name of Bunso, the CEO of Top-affiliated BFR, made fun of T-Pain flexing his private flight expenses, Bryson Tiller dismissed this as rappers trying to act tough in a comment. Top clapped back with force online, and Vory eventually stepped in to defend Tiller.

"I’m glad people in the comment section aren’t completely brainwashed by rappers tryna protect their rapper image," Bryson Tiller wrote. "@brysontiller we have more money [than] u… your last hit was in 2015… don’t ever talk about my CEO like that," Top5 threatened. "Imagine making all those love songs in 2015 just for two young ns to surpass you in 90 days after getting out of jail," Top continued in another IG Story. "@brysontiller, I’m gonna book your broke a to perform one of your old hits for my girl’s birthday next week. How much? 5K?"

Drake & Top5 Connection

Then, Top5 posted alleged Instagram DMs with Bryson Tiller, calling him nothing but a singer and a 2Pac emulator. "@bfrbundog @top5 yall should’ve known better," Vory wrote on his Instagram Story to defend Tiller. "& I love y’all n***as, but I can’t & won’t ever tolerate no Tiller slander. That’s my real brother IRL. He stays out the way and don’t bother no one, but don’t let that R&B s**t fool you pls fr. I’ll never let any n***a publicly try to check my brotha ever."