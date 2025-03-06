Vory Staunchly Defends Bryson Tiller Against Top5 After Scathing Disses

Vory Defends Bryson Tiller Top5 Disses Hip Hop News
Grammy-nominated artist Bryson Tiller
Top5 started this fight by clapping back at Bryson Tiller's comments on a video about T-Pain's private flight expenses.

Top5 has been in his fair share of rap beefs and social media spats over the past year, whether they relate to the Toronto rap scene or, most publicly and notoriously, to the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle. But sometimes, beef pops up out of the blue. When an account by the name of Bunso, the CEO of Top-affiliated BFR, made fun of T-Pain flexing his private flight expenses, Bryson Tiller dismissed this as rappers trying to act tough in a comment. Top clapped back with force online, and Vory eventually stepped in to defend Tiller.

"I’m glad people in the comment section aren’t completely brainwashed by rappers tryna protect their rapper image," Bryson Tiller wrote. "@brysontiller we have more money [than] u… your last hit was in 2015… don’t ever talk about my CEO like that," Top5 threatened. "Imagine making all those love songs in 2015 just for two young ns to surpass you in 90 days after getting out of jail," Top continued in another IG Story. "@brysontiller, I’m gonna book your broke a to perform one of your old hits for my girl’s birthday next week. How much? 5K?"

Drake & Top5 Connection

Then, Top5 posted alleged Instagram DMs with Bryson Tiller, calling him nothing but a singer and a 2Pac emulator. "@bfrbundog @top5 yall should’ve known better," Vory wrote on his Instagram Story to defend Tiller. "& I love y’all n***as, but I can’t & won’t ever tolerate no Tiller slander. That’s my real brother IRL. He stays out the way and don’t bother no one, but don’t let that R&B s**t fool you pls fr. I’ll never let any n***a publicly try to check my brotha ever."

"Good Evening," Top5 clapped back at Vory via an Instagram Story with a screenshot of a home recording. "This is @vory The guy that couldn't make an RNB smash hit record so he decided to domestically assault this beautiful young lady. Whoever this woman is tell her to hit me I got a 10 ball for her." The two artists apparently got on a FaceTime call to fight, with Top laughing at his enemy's threat to put a "real gangster" on the phone like Baka Not Nice. Baka is with Drizzy and his OVO camp – as "Not Like Us" possibly taught you – and they have also been very supportive of Top5, his legal troubles, and his feuds. Top also supported Drake against Kendrick Lamar over the past year or so.

