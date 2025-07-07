Skepta wants to throw U.K. hip hop in the mix against U.S. hip hop that has battle rap trending in today’s music.



Skepta made a bold claim that U.K. rappers can beat American rappers in a rap battle. Naturally, the statement caught widespread attention and challengers. Here’s how it all went down.



Skepta ignited new life in the UK versus US rap rivalry on July 3, issuing a bold challenge that electrified social media. The London-born grime pioneer called for a lyrical clash to finally settle the long-running debate over transatlantic supremacy.

“I wanna clash an American rapper,” Skepta posted on X. “Finally get this UK/US rap debate sorted.”

His proposal aimed not at stirring hostility, but at celebrating skill, lyricism, and competition between two hip-hop powerhouses.

Skepta outlined a fantasy card of transatlantic battles. He suggested Ghetts versus Eminem, Chip versus Kendrick Lamar, Dave versus Lil Wayne, and Youngs Teflon versus Meek Mill. Blade Brown was paired with Pusha T, while Queenie was matched with Megan Thee Stallion.

Skepta put Central Cee against Jack Harlow, Lancey Foux opposite Travis Scott, and JME alongside Tyler, The Creator. For himself, he called out A$AP Rocky, describing their potential clash as “fire.”

Skepta Claims UK Rappers Vs. U.S. Rappers

Crucially, Skepta made it clear his challenge came from a place of respect. “No violence, just bars, punchlines and counteractions,” he wrote, framing the idea as sport rather than feud.

His vision paid homage to rap’s competitive roots and the dancehall tradition of “dub for dub” showdowns.

UK veteran Chip, known for his fearsome clash record, voiced immediate support. “Not that you need the help,” he quipped, signaling his readiness if called upon.

Skepta further underscored the cultural weight of clashing, reminding fans that British MCs have long studied their American peers, while US rappers rarely return the focus. This, he argued, gave the UK an edge.

“That is exactly why the UK can’t lose,” he said, proudly calling grime’s underground scene “Oxford Uni level training.”

As Skepta’s challenge spread online, it sparked fresh debate over potential matchups and outcomes. The conversation took a new turn when Joyner Lucas stepped forward, offering himself as an American contender. Known for his technical brilliance and rapid-fire delivery, Joyner’s entry fueled excitement about what a transatlantic lyrical battle could mean for hip-hop’s global culture.