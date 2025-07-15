Joyner Lucas Fires Back At Skepta With New Diss Track, "Nobody Cares"

Jun 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Recoding artist Joyner Lucas performs during halftime of game six of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Joyner Lucas and Skepta have been hinting at dropping diss tracks aimed at one another for the last couple of weeks.

Joyner Lucas has responded to Skepta's recent diss track, "Friendly Fire," with a fiery new single of his own in "Nobody Cares." He dropped the song on Tuesday morning, following Skepta's appearance at Wireless Festival over the weekend. "Maybe you're mad because you ain't got buzz up in the U.K. no more," Lucas raps on the track. "I heard your career just ain't what it was and you don't get paid no more."

Fans in the comments section on YouTube are already loving the response. "People need to keep sleeping on Joyner so he keeps giving us these gems. Tell him GOAT," one top reply reads. Another adds: "Skepta gunna clap back for sure, I pray it be fire, I brought popcorn for this shiii."

The drama between the two rappers began when Skepta issued a hot take on American rappers versus U.K. rappers, earlier this month. Afterward, Lucas responded to him on X (formerly Twitter): "The moment I’ve been waiting for… say the word, Joyner Lucas vs @Skepta. #UKvsUS."

Joyner Lucas & Skepta Beef

Skepta then confirmed he saw Lucas' challenge. “Hey Jonah, I wasn’t even gonna reply back but I’m a rapper’s rapper,” he said on his IG Story, as caught by Billboard. “I’m gonna respect the fact that you stood up and said something. The first man, you get me? But this is just another example of the ignorance. Jonah, if you was from the UK, fam? Quiet, bro, understand?”

From there, he dropped "Friendly Fire." “Joyner Lucas, you bastard/ Why you rap like you studied at Harvard?” Skepta raps on the song. On Sunday, Lucas shared a video of himself listening to the song on social media and remarked: "Alright, say less, my boy."

Drake ended up seemingly referencing the viral debate while performing his three headlining sets at Wireless Festival. “No disrespect to America, but nobody in the world can out‑rap London rappers,” Drake said on stage. On his second night, he even brought out Skepta. Lucas responded to a video of Drake's comments on X afterward, sharing only a laughing emoji.

