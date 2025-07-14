In the latest single from ADHD 2, Joyner Lucas assembles an all-star cast, ready to get to the bag.

Backed by a thundering beat built on iconic samples—Jac Holzman’s “Air Raid-Alert” and Lyn Collins’s “Think (About It)”—Lucas anchors the track with verses that feel both personal and prophetic. This isn’t just a flex anthem; it’s a reflection on the weight of fatherhood, survival, and legacy.

Lucas opens the track with a controlled fury, touching on past arrests, financial missteps, and his fight to break generational cycles. He raps with urgency, determined to rewrite his story while teaching his son to do better.

His tone is defiant, but grounded in growth—a testament to his maturity as both an artist and man. The title, “Time Is Money,” is more than a cliché here. Lucas delivers it as philosophy, not platitude.

The international cast adds texture without diluting the focus. J Balvin’s smooth Spanish verse slides over the beat with ease, while DaBaby injects momentum with his trademark, staccato precision. Fireboy DML closes with a velvety, Afrobeats-infused outro that gives the song emotional warmth.

Lucas' voice is the mission statement, threading hustle with introspection. There’s an emotional grit in his delivery—every bar feels like a step toward something larger. ADHD 2 isn’t just another album rollout; Lucas is curating an ethos of resilience.

“Time Is Money” plays like a global cipher with purpose. Each collaborator adds a new dimension, yet the track remains cohesive. It's motivational without being preachy, aspirational without losing its bite. If this single is any indication, ADHD 2 promises a world-spanning, genre-defying push toward legacy—not just relevance.

“Time Is Money” - Joyner Lucas Featuring J. Balvin, DaBaby, Fireboy DML

