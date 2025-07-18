Things are a bit different for Joyner Lucas this album cycle as the Massachusetts native is currently in the middle of a rap battle. It was started by UK great Skepta, who took aim at him last Friday (July 11) with "Friendly Fire." There he made jokes about his Harvard rap style and how he's made insignificant contributions to hip-hop.
By the way, this was all started following Drake's controversial claim about UK rappers being better than those from the states.
Lucas would then go on to clap back with "NOBODY CARES" which focused on Big Smoke supposedly not having the same motion as he once did.
Skeppy has since responded with "Round 2" as of July 17, but Joyner already had other plans in line. That would be the earlier allusion we mentioned about an LP. That tape would be ADHD 2, the follow up to his 2020 record of the same name.
The "Lucky You" rapper, like the last time, has brought on a lot of big names for this release. Ty Dolla $ign, blackbear, Big Sean, J Balvin, DaBaby, T-Pain, and even Ava Max are a few names that appear. There are also skits which are in part performed by Denzel Washington and Kevin Hart.
With the album being so fresh, we will have to wait and see if Lucas can earn some more supporters with it as he assuredly prepares another Skepta diss. Check it out below.
Joyner Lucas ADHD 2
ADHD 2 Tracklist:
- Family Therapy (Skit)
- I Wish I Knew
- One Of Them
- Tear Me Down with Ava Max
- Kevin (Skit)
- The Way That I Am
- Riot
- Hate Me with T-Pain
- Denzel (Skit)
- White Noise
- Butterfly Effect
- Anxiety Wins with blackbear
- New Sofas with Ty Dolla $ign
- Therapy Check Up (Skit)
- Active with Big Sean
- Time Is Money (feat. DaBaby) with J Balvin & Fireboy DML
- Listen To My Demo
- Momma with Chris Brown