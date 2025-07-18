Joyner Lucas Takes A Break From His Skepta Battle To Deliver "ADHD 2"

BY Zachary Horvath 118 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
joyner-lucas joyner-lucas
Joyner Lucas had some of the momentum halted for "ADHD 2" thanks to Skepta issuing a rap battle challenge last weekend.

Things are a bit different for Joyner Lucas this album cycle as the Massachusetts native is currently in the middle of a rap battle. It was started by UK great Skepta, who took aim at him last Friday (July 11) with "Friendly Fire." There he made jokes about his Harvard rap style and how he's made insignificant contributions to hip-hop.

By the way, this was all started following Drake's controversial claim about UK rappers being better than those from the states.

Lucas would then go on to clap back with "NOBODY CARES" which focused on Big Smoke supposedly not having the same motion as he once did.

Skeppy has since responded with "Round 2" as of July 17, but Joyner already had other plans in line. That would be the earlier allusion we mentioned about an LP. That tape would be ADHD 2, the follow up to his 2020 record of the same name.

The "Lucky You" rapper, like the last time, has brought on a lot of big names for this release. Ty Dolla $ign, blackbear, Big Sean, J Balvin, DaBaby, T-Pain, and even Ava Max are a few names that appear. There are also skits which are in part performed by Denzel Washington and Kevin Hart.

With the album being so fresh, we will have to wait and see if Lucas can earn some more supporters with it as he assuredly prepares another Skepta diss. Check it out below.

Read More: Kanye, Kendrick, & Kevin Gates: God, Grit, And The Gospel Of Rap

Joyner Lucas ADHD 2

ADHD 2 Tracklist:

  1. Family Therapy (Skit)
  2. I Wish I Knew
  3. One Of Them
  4. Tear Me Down with Ava Max
  5. Kevin (Skit)
  6. The Way That I Am
  7. Riot
  8. Hate Me with T-Pain
  9. Denzel (Skit)
  10. White Noise
  11. Butterfly Effect
  12. Anxiety Wins with blackbear
  13. New Sofas with Ty Dolla $ign
  14. Therapy Check Up (Skit)
  15. Active with Big Sean
  16. Time Is Money (feat. DaBaby) with J Balvin & Fireboy DML
  17. Listen To My Demo
  18. Momma with Chris Brown

Read More: Clipse Album Rollout: A Masterclass In Execution And Legacy

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
joyner-lucas Songs Joyner Lucas Declares That He's "One Of Them" Ones As He Announces New Album 2.5K
Burberry Winter 2025 Show - After-Party Music Skepta Fires First In UK Rappers Vs. American Rappers Rap Battle With Joyner Lucas Diss Track, "Friendly Fire" 5.5K
News Big K.R.I.T. Talks "King Of The South" & Top 5 Rappers On Ebro In The Morning 204
News Joyner Lucas Finally Delivers "ADHD" Ft. Chris Brown, Young Thug, Fabolous & More 14.2K
Comments 0