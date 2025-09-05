Joyner Lucas has shared a new music video for the song, "NVM," starring Mýa. It kicks off with Lucas rapping from the perspective of Mya's character, complaining about her man as she lies in bed next to him. "I stayed around for way too long hoping that we'd be straight / but you don't respect me anymore, I'm seeing it in your face," he raps.

From there, he flips to the man's perspective as he reflects on the good times in their relationship. He explains that they used to be best friends but only argue nowadays. Fans in the comments section of the music video on YouTube are already loving it. "Joyner just to good at what he does," one top response reads. Another fan adds: "Definitely one of the greatest of all time frfr keep blessing us with these songs."

The release comes after Lucas put out his third studio album, ADHD 2, back in July. On that album, he collaborated with Ava Max, T-Pain, Blackbear, Ty Dolla Sign, Big Sean, J Balvin, DaBaby, Fireboy DML, and Chris Brown. His work with Mya comes after he also tapped Kevin Hart and Denzel Washington to appear in skits on that album.

The same month he put out ADHD 2, Lucas also made headlines for feuding with Skepta. The two exchanged multiple diss tracks aimed at one another.

Joyner Lucas "NVM"

Quotable Lyrics