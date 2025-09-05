Joyner Lucas Teams Up With Mya For Emotional Music Video To New Single "NVM"

BY Cole Blake 74 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Joyner Lucas "NVM" Joyner Lucas "NVM"
The new Mya-starring music video comes just after Lucas put out his third studio album, "ADHD 2," back in July.

Joyner Lucas has shared a new music video for the song, "NVM," starring Mýa. It kicks off with Lucas rapping from the perspective of Mya's character, complaining about her man as she lies in bed next to him. "I stayed around for way too long hoping that we'd be straight / but you don't respect me anymore, I'm seeing it in your face," he raps.

From there, he flips to the man's perspective as he reflects on the good times in their relationship. He explains that they used to be best friends but only argue nowadays. Fans in the comments section of the music video on YouTube are already loving it. "Joyner just to good at what he does," one top response reads. Another fan adds: "Definitely one of the greatest of all time frfr keep blessing us with these songs."

The release comes after Lucas put out his third studio album, ADHD 2, back in July. On that album, he collaborated with Ava Max, T-Pain, Blackbear, Ty Dolla Sign, Big Sean, J Balvin, DaBaby, Fireboy DML, and Chris Brown. His work with Mya comes after he also tapped Kevin Hart and Denzel Washington to appear in skits on that album.

The same month he put out ADHD 2, Lucas also made headlines for feuding with Skepta. The two exchanged multiple diss tracks aimed at one another.

Read More: Skepta Aims To Put An End To Joyner Lucas Beef With Merciless "JUNIOR'S LAW" Response

Joyner Lucas "NVM"

Quotable Lyrics

I'm not in love with him no more the way I once was
I wonder if he feel the same
It’s like our light was going dim and now it's unplugged
And I doubt that it will ever change

Read More: Joyner Lucas Cannot Stop Making Fun Of Skepta's Third Diss "JUNIOR'S LAW"

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
joyner-lucas Mixtapes Joyner Lucas Takes A Break From His Skepta Battle To Deliver "ADHD 2" 2.7K
MLS: Inter Miami CF at New England Revolution Music Joyner Lucas Cannot Stop Making Fun Of Skepta's Third Diss "JUNIOR'S LAW" 5.3K
NBA: Finals-Golden State Warriors at Boston Celtics Music Joyner Lucas Fires Back At Skepta With New Diss Track, "Nobody Cares" 7.2K
joyner-lucas Songs Joyner Lucas Declares That He's "One Of Them" Ones As He Announces New Album 2.6K
Comments 0