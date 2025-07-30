Either this battle is over or Skepta is going to have to drop a better diss record in the eyes of Joyner Lucas if it's going to continue. That's the type of energy that the Massachusetts rapper is on right now after putting his UK foe and his latest song on blast. Earlier this week, Skeppy put out "JUNIOR'S LAW."

It was the second response to the ADHD 2 creator's "ROUND 2 K.O," which he put out back on July 16. On the track, the grime legend calls out his opponent for taking too long to hit back. He also labels Joyner the "Black stan," referring to his fandom for Eminem.

"And I never said that you're the Black Eminem, boy, I said you're the Black Stan," he raps.

Moreover, Skepta drops bars about his personality and his head not being on straight over some wild comments Joyner made about his own dad. "You musta banged your head (Haha) / I saw you went onto a podcast / Told them you wished your dad was dead (Haha—) / I can't lie, that's some madness, dread."

On top of that, the "Skepta's Interlude" star called him out for using this battle to push his latest album.

However, Joyner is having a hard time taking "JUNIOR'S LAW" seriously, according to AllHipHop.

Joyner Lucas & Skepta

In his immediate response to the song he said, "Just heard it... this one is easily the worst one I heard out of the 3 skippy. Especially the first half. [trash can emoji] Give it up." After that, Lucas dropped a live reaction to his X account.

"I’m over here minding my business, living my best life, and I guess Skippy dropped a new song. I guess the n**** just don’t want to die. But I’m a listen to it and I want y’all to listen to this sh*t with me. If it’s fire, I might respond; you kinda have to. If it’s trash, I’m not responding, I’m just gone end this sh*t," he said.

He couldn't even get past the intro before ripping into the record. "That sh*t sound like some Power Rangers sh*t," referring to the guitar-led instrumental. He then let some of the bars play out, but he called them "trash." Joyner also called out UK rap fans for what they deem as high-quality lyricism in the process.

Ultimately, he cut the song off before the first verse could end. He lit a candle, joking that it was for Skepta's vigil. The caption for the video played into that schtick, "[candle emoji] it’s over skippy. ADHD 2 out now bruv. Try Trinidad James or suttin [skull emoji]."