Joyner Lucas Cannot Stop Making Fun Of Skepta's Third Diss "JUNIOR'S LAW"

BY Zachary Horvath 1110 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
MLS: Inter Miami CF at New England Revolution
Apr 27, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; American Rap Artist Joyner Lucas watches the pitch during the first half of a match between the New England Revolution and the Inter Miami at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Skepta put out another diss track this week to try and get a response out of Joyner Lucas, but it seems like he's not taking the bait.

Either this battle is over or Skepta is going to have to drop a better diss record in the eyes of Joyner Lucas if it's going to continue. That's the type of energy that the Massachusetts rapper is on right now after putting his UK foe and his latest song on blast. Earlier this week, Skeppy put out "JUNIOR'S LAW."

It was the second response to the ADHD 2 creator's "ROUND 2 K.O," which he put out back on July 16. On the track, the grime legend calls out his opponent for taking too long to hit back. He also labels Joyner the "Black stan," referring to his fandom for Eminem.

"And I never said that you're the Black Eminem, boy, I said you're the Black Stan," he raps.

Moreover, Skepta drops bars about his personality and his head not being on straight over some wild comments Joyner made about his own dad. "You musta banged your head (Haha) / I saw you went onto a podcast / Told them you wished your dad was dead (Haha—) / I can't lie, that's some madness, dread."

On top of that, the "Skepta's Interlude" star called him out for using this battle to push his latest album.

However, Joyner is having a hard time taking "JUNIOR'S LAW" seriously, according to AllHipHop.

Read More: The 7 Most Underrated Air Jordans Of All Time

Joyner Lucas & Skepta

In his immediate response to the song he said, "Just heard it... this one is easily the worst one I heard out of the 3 skippy. Especially the first half. [trash can emoji] Give it up." After that, Lucas dropped a live reaction to his X account.

"I’m over here minding my business, living my best life, and I guess Skippy dropped a new song. I guess the n**** just don’t want to die. But I’m a listen to it and I want y’all to listen to this sh*t with me. If it’s fire, I might respond; you kinda have to. If it’s trash, I’m not responding, I’m just gone end this sh*t," he said.

He couldn't even get past the intro before ripping into the record. "That sh*t sound like some Power Rangers sh*t," referring to the guitar-led instrumental. He then let some of the bars play out, but he called them "trash." Joyner also called out UK rap fans for what they deem as high-quality lyricism in the process.

Ultimately, he cut the song off before the first verse could end. He lit a candle, joking that it was for Skepta's vigil. The caption for the video played into that schtick, "[candle emoji] it’s over skippy. ADHD 2 out now bruv. Try Trinidad James or suttin [skull emoji]."

Read More: The Most Worn NBA Sneakers Of Every Era

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Glastonbury Festival 2025 - Day Four Music Skepta Aims To Put An End To Joyner Lucas Beef With Merciless "JUNIOR'S LAW" Response 3.0K
Joyner Lucas Skepta "Round 2 K.O" Hip Hop News Music Joyner Lucas Continues Skepta Battle With New Diss Track “Round 2 K.O” 4.1K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 70.2K
NBA: Finals-Golden State Warriors at Boston Celtics Music Joyner Lucas Fires Back At Skepta With New Diss Track, "Nobody Cares" 6.9K
Comments 1