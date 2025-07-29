Following Drake and Kendrick Lamar's 2024 beef, a host of rappers have kept the competitive spirit of the genre alive this year. It took a few months, but after sending out "The Ruler's Back" in January, Joey Bada$$ had the entire West Coast ready to correct his take on their music.

It seems like that regional battle has rebooted different markets facing off because the UK's Skepta was ready to take on anyone from the U.S. "I wanna clash an American rapper. Finally get this UK/US rap debate sorted. No violence, just bars, punchlines and counteractions," he said earlier this month.

Joyner Lucas stepped up to the plate, responding first which the grime legend respected. However, he made it clear that he thinks that the Massachusetts native was making a big mistake. "Hey Jonah, I wasn’t even gonna reply back but I’m a rapper’s rapper. I'm gonna respect the fact that you stood up and said something. The first man, you get me? But this is just another example of the ignorance. Jonah, if you was from the UK, fam? Quiet, bro, understand?"

Since July 11, we have received three songs from Skepta and two from Joyner. But today, the former added to his total with "JUNIOR'S LAW."

Read More: The 7 Most Underrated Air Jordans Of All Time

Skepta & Joyner Lucas Beef

The "Victory Lap" rapper sounds like he's trying to go for the jugular right from the spoken intro. A man (maybe a judge given the diss title) tells Joyner to go home because he hasn't responded since July 16th's "ROUND 2 K.O."

The pressure is certainly on the ADHD 2 spitter now in that regard, but also because of Skepta's bars. For instance, on Lucas' last diss, he said that he hadn't heard about him since the 90s. The veteran comes back on "JUNIOR'S LAW" with a hilarious response, "I didn't even need to discuss with the fans, they can already see how many lies you've told / Said he hasn't heard from me since the 90's, Jonah I was nine years old."

There's also this collection of lines too, following Skepta calling out Joyner for saying some wild things about his own father. He says that he's got a host of personalities before rapping, "Might be a Chappelle, 'cause anyone else is better than being yourself / I know storytelling's effective, but I like your song from your own perspective / Like your song with Em, when you came out the closet."

Clearly, he was tired of waiting and Skepta is seeing if Lucas still has a pulse. However, he may not after this one.