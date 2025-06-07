Joyner Lucas Declares That He's "One Of Them" Ones As He Announces New Album

BY Zachary Horvath 148 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
joyner-lucas joyner-lucas
Joyner Lucas is preparing to return with a sequel to maybe his most popular record next month and he's here with the lead single from it.

Joyner Lucas is confident as one could be on his new single, "One Of Them." It's actually the first offering from his upcoming album, ADHD 2. This will of course serve as a sequel to his popular 2020 record of the same name.

It was one of his biggest in terms of collaborations as well as Young Thug, Logic, Timbaland, Fabolous, Chris Brown, and King OSF all made appearances. The initial project also included some looks into how Joyner Lucas dealt with ADHD.

According to a press release, the Massachusetts rapper will be focusing in on it more but "with a new perspective." One of those ways he's talking about it is on "One Of Them." Lucas remembers how a lot of people counted him out and all of the harsh things that were said.

However, he let that motivate him to become the platinum selling artist he is today. He's able to look back at those times and smile knowing that he proved so many wrong and that he leveled up in a big way.

"2017, they was blockin' us, now I'm on the charts and you b*tches ain't hot as us / 50 taught me how to get rich without tryin', n****, it's about time, wasn't hittin' them brakes," he raps reflectively.

ADHD 2 is expected to arrive on July 18 and will feature Ava Max, Big Sean, T-Pain, blackbear, Ty Dolla $ign, and more.

Read More: Prosecutors Are Furious With Diddy's Lawyers' Cross Examination

Joyner Lucas "One Of Them"

Quotable Lyrics:

Back in high school, they all said I was a odd ball
So I kept a tool in the top drawer (Joyner)
The metal had me feelin' like a motherf*ckin' rock star
Back against the wall like a n**** playin' dodgeball
I was in the short yellow bus, gettin' dropped off
Chewin' Adderall, gettin' lockjaw

Read More: Diddy's Second Alleged Sex Trafficking Victim Testifies During Trial

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.2K
News Joyner Lucas Finally Delivers "ADHD" Ft. Chris Brown, Young Thug, Fabolous & More 14.1K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 2.1K
Image via HNHH / Official Artist Artwork Reviews Joyner Lucas "ADHD" Review 12.3K