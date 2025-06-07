Joyner Lucas is confident as one could be on his new single, "One Of Them." It's actually the first offering from his upcoming album, ADHD 2. This will of course serve as a sequel to his popular 2020 record of the same name.
It was one of his biggest in terms of collaborations as well as Young Thug, Logic, Timbaland, Fabolous, Chris Brown, and King OSF all made appearances. The initial project also included some looks into how Joyner Lucas dealt with ADHD.
According to a press release, the Massachusetts rapper will be focusing in on it more but "with a new perspective." One of those ways he's talking about it is on "One Of Them." Lucas remembers how a lot of people counted him out and all of the harsh things that were said.
However, he let that motivate him to become the platinum selling artist he is today. He's able to look back at those times and smile knowing that he proved so many wrong and that he leveled up in a big way.
"2017, they was blockin' us, now I'm on the charts and you b*tches ain't hot as us / 50 taught me how to get rich without tryin', n****, it's about time, wasn't hittin' them brakes," he raps reflectively.
ADHD 2 is expected to arrive on July 18 and will feature Ava Max, Big Sean, T-Pain, blackbear, Ty Dolla $ign, and more.
Joyner Lucas "One Of Them"
Quotable Lyrics:
Back in high school, they all said I was a odd ball
So I kept a tool in the top drawer (Joyner)
The metal had me feelin' like a motherf*ckin' rock star
Back against the wall like a n**** playin' dodgeball
I was in the short yellow bus, gettin' dropped off
Chewin' Adderall, gettin' lockjaw