Skepta And PUMA Unveil The Skope “Black”

Skepta’s partnership with PUMA has consistently pushed boundaries, and the Skope Black is the latest proof of their creative synergy. Built as a mid-top evolution of the original Skope Forever, the silhouette draws from tech-runner aesthetics of the early Y2K era while embracing a modern, minimalist edge.

This edition lands in an all-black colorway, constructed from premium leather for a sleek, street-ready look. Subtle accents appear through tonal stitching and the sculpted lines of the upper, while small green tags offer a discreet pop of color.

The design keeps branding minimal, with the PUMA and Skepta logos placed strategically on the tongue and heel. A chunky rubber outsole enhances the shoe’s bold shape, and a chrome insert on the midsole adds a futuristic detail that ties into the pair’s performance-meets-lifestyle vibe.

The Skope line reflects Skepta’s unique place in both music and fashion, merging London streetwear sensibilities with global sneaker trends. Photos reveal the Black edition’s versatile styling potential, making it a natural fit for casual looks or more tailored streetwear ensembles.

For those who’ve followed Skepta’s footwear journey, this drop shows his continued influence in shaping contemporary sneaker design.

Skepta x PUMA Skope “Black”

Image via Puma

The Skepta x PUMA Skope "Black" features an all-black leather upper with smooth overlays and tonal stitching. A padded collar ensures comfort, while a green PUMA tab offers a minimal accent.

Co-branded Skepta and PUMA logos appear on the tongue patch and heel, keeping the design understated. The chunky outsole uses aggressive tread patterns for durability and grip, while a chrome midsole insert adds a sleek, futuristic element.

Its sculpted lines and layered construction reference early 2000s performance runners, updated with modern craftsmanship. This combination of premium materials and subtle detailing makes it a standout in Skepta’s growing catalog of collaborations.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Skepta x PUMA Skope “Black” will be released on August 14th, 2025. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $160 when they are released.

Image via Puma