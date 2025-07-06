Skepta's PUMA Skope Forever Pack Just Released

The Skepta x PUMA Skope Forever "White Pack "officially released today, July 5th, 2025. It’s the latest chapter in Skepta’s ongoing partnership with PUMA, and this time, things are looking icy.

Built on the Skope Forever silhouette, the pack brings two fresh colorways that stick to a whiteout theme. Both pairs go heavy on clean leather and breathable mesh. The first gets finished with a translucent ice blue sole.

The second opts for a semi-clear black sole instead. Either way, they keep the energy low-key and crisp. Subtle chrome accents add some shine, while co-branding across the shoe gives it that final touch of polish.

Skepta's influence runs deep in the details, pulling from his techwear aesthetic and a love for performance gear that stands out without screaming for attention. Skepta’s relationship with PUMA has steadily built momentum over the past few years.

This isn’t just about aesthetics. It’s about pushing function and fashion together in a way that feels grounded in music, culture, and performance. The Skope Forever is Skepta’s personal design lane, and each drop shows a little more of what that looks like.

Take a closer look at the new colorways in the shots provided. From the layered textures to the icy outsoles, it’s clear these were made with precision in mind.

Skepta x PUMA Skope Forever “White Pack”

Also, the uppers are built with a combo of leather and mesh, giving it breathability and structure. Chrome midfoot plates peek through the outsole for a futuristic edge. Further, custom branding from Skepta and PUMA hits the tongue, heel, and insole.