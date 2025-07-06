Air Jordan 8 “Aqua” Gets Official Images

The Air Jordan 8 “Aqua” is back, and official images just dropped. This colorway is one of the most iconic from the silhouette’s original run, first introduced in 1993.

With its bold mix of black, aqua blue, and purple, the design instantly stood out among its peers just like MJ did on the court. The 8s are one of the most unique in the Jordan line. Built heavy, strapped up, and unapologetically bold, they broke away from the sleek builds of earlier models.

Michael Jordan wore the Aqua 8s during the 1993 All-Star Game, where he dropped 30 points. They’ve had a cult following ever since. This release sticks to the script. It brings back the classic chenille tongue patch, the supportive criss-cross straps, and that unmistakable midsole graphic.

For longtime fans, it’s a moment of nostalgia. For newer sneakerheads, it’s a chance to grab a true piece of Jumpman history. With photos now live, the details are clear. The material mix, color blocking, and retro feel all hit the mark.

Whether these end up on a shelf or in rotation, the Aqua 8s are back in full force. Scroll down to check out the official shots and get a closer look at what’s coming soon. The return is real.

Air Jordan 8 “Aqua”

The Air Jordan 8 “Aqua” features a black nubuck upper with grey suede overlays. Aqua blue and purple hits wrap around the sculpted midsole, with a splash of teal on the outsole.

The signature cross-straps return for added lockdown. The fuzzy multicolor Jumpman patch pops on the tongue. Heel pull tabs and perforated panels complete the build. A visible heel Air unit sits within the sole. Retro branding appears on the strap and lining.

The bold color blocking and premium materials mirror the original 1993 release. All the key details are intact for this anticipated return.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 8 “Aqua” will be released on July 19th, 2025. The sneakers will have a retail price of $215 when they drop.



