The Air Jordan 8 Aqua Is Back And Sooner Than You Think

The Air Jordan 8 “Aqua” is officially coming back in 2025, and it’s dropping earlier than expected. Originally slated for a September release, the beloved OG colorway will now hit shelves on July 19.

This retro returns true to its original specs, complete with the bold hues and iconic design that made it a fan favorite when it first debuted in 1993. Michael Jordan famously wore the Air Jordan 8 “Aqua” during the 1993 NBA All-Star Game.

It was the first time the model appeared on court, and the vibrant color blocking made a lasting impression. The sneaker stood out from anything else at the time, thanks to its crossover straps, chenille tongue patch, and that unforgettable splash of aqua and purple.

Since then, the colorway has been re-released only a handful of times, with each drop stirring up serious nostalgia. This latest version sticks close to the OG blueprint and will release in full-family sizing as a general release. That means more fans will get their shot at grabbing a pair.

The updated photos offer a clean look at what’s to come, and the details look sharp. From the textured tongue to the color-popped outsole, it’s a return of one of the greatest non-Bulls Jordan colorways ever.

The 2025 Air Jordan 8 “Aqua” brings back the black nubuck upper, complete with graphite overlays and bold aqua and concord accents across the midsole. Also, the fuzzy multicolor tongue logo adds a retro touch, while crisscrossing straps offer secure lockdown.

A splash of orange on the outsole complements the otherwise cool palette. The look is capped off with a padded collar and unique midsole graphics. Overall, classic meets functional on this OG revival.