Pharrell’s Adidas Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1 “Earth” Is Back

The Pharrell Williams x Adidas Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1 “Earth” is back. Originally released in November 2024, the sneaker was a limited drop designed to fuse style and elite performance.

Now, it returns on April 26, 2025, just in time for the London Marathon. This exclusive release is limited to just 85 pairs and will only be available at END.'s flagship location on Broadwick Street in Soho. Built for speed, the Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1 is already a record-breaking silhouette.

It’s one of the lightest marathon shoes ever made, weighing in at just 138 grams. Athletes like Tigist Assefa have set world records in earlier versions of the shoe. The collaboration with Pharrell added a cultural twist, using earthy tones and sustainable messaging to highlight a deeper connection between human performance and the planet.

The “Earth” edition keeps the performance DNA intact while introducing new color blocking and a sleek translucent upper. The Lightstrike Pro Evo foam and aggressive rocker shape stay untouched, offering that signature propulsive feel.

As shown in the photos, the pair brings a clean mix of green, brown, and blue stripes over white. It’s minimal, modern, and made to move.

Pharrell Williams x Adidas Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1 “Earth”

The Pharrell x Adidas Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1 “Earth” features a translucent upper with a bold three-stripe motif in green, blue, and brown. Further, it sits atop Adidas’ Lightstrike Pro Evo midsole, optimized for energy return and featherlight feel.

Also, the design includes minimal overlays, exposed stitching, and earth-inspired tones throughout. A micro-textured outsole adds grip without extra weight. Pharrell’s name appears subtly on the insole.

With only 85 pairs releasing exclusively through END., this performance runner is one of the rarest high-tech trainers hitting shelves this year.