Nike Air Force 1 Mid Evo Remastered “Sail/Coconut Milk” Photos

This sneaker is dropping later this year.

BYBen Atkinson
The Nike Air Force 1 Mid Evo Remastered is a classic sneaker that's been given a fresh update. It's a shoe that's loved by many for its timeless style and comfortable feel. What's special about this shoe is its attention to detail. The design has been carefully refined to make it even better than before. It has a mid-top silhouette that provides good ankle support, making it great for everyday wear. The materials used are top-notch. The leather upper not only looks sleek but also lasts a long time.

Plus, the Air-Sole unit in the sole provides cushioning for your feet, making each step comfortable. You'll also notice the iconic strap across the top, which not only adds a cool look but also helps keep your feet secure. The outsole has a pivot point, making it easier to move and turn. Overall, the Nike Air Force 1 Mid Evo Remastered is a classic sneaker that's been given a modern touch. It's perfect for those who appreciate style and comfort in their everyday footwear. Now the sneaker is releasing in a "Sail/Coconut Milk" colorway combination very soon.

"Sail/Coconut Milk" Nike Air Force 1 Mid Evo Remastered

Nike Air Force 1 Mid Evo Remastered
Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a coconut milk rubber sole and a clean sail midsole that features lime green air bubbles. A sail leather constructs the uppers, with more sail leather overlays. A coconut Nike Swoosh is "cut out" of the leather uppers, and sail laces complete the sneakers. More Nike branding includes a Swoosh on the strap near the tongue, and also Nike Air branding on the heels.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Mid Evo Remastered “Sail/Coconut Milk” is going to drop during the holiday of 2023. Also, the retail price is expected to be $155 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Sail Coconut Milk
Image via Nike
Nike Air Force 1 Mid Evo Remastered
Image via Nike

