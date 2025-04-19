Jon Bellion Inches Closer To Comeback Album With Shining Pharrell Williams-Assisted Single "HOROSCOPE"

Jon Bellion, the man behind tons of pop hits over the 2010s, has mostly been a ghost since 2018. That would be the last time the do-it-all talent would drop an album. That would be Glory Sound Prep, a tape that included some left-field collaborations with Roc Marciano, RZA, and the late Quincy Jones.
Since then, the Long Island, New York native has popped in and out for some singles and features. But this summer, Jon Bellion is diving headfirst back into the limelight with his third studio album, FATHER FIGURE. It's going to be out on June 4 via his independent label Beautiful Mind. but distributed by UMG.
14 tracks are making the cut with features from Jon Batiste, country star Luke Combs, and Pharrell Williams. The latter is part of the reason we are here talking about Mr. Bellion as their collab, "HOROSCOPE," is out now. Overall, it's a gorgeous track both instrumentally and message wise.
It's about being there for the ones you love and having an unbreakable (and telepathic) connection with them. Speaking about this song in a statement, Jon Bellion said, "I’m not trying to prove how much of a dad I am. I’m just trying to open up the conversation around how tough it is to fit yourself into a father figure in today’s day and age. I don’t think we have a lot of North Stars right now," he said. You can check out "HOROSCOPE" with the link below.
Jon Bellion & Pharrell Williams "HOROSCOPE"
Quotable Lyrics:
We don't need a telephone 'cause we're telepathic
Yes, it's a superpower and we both have it
Don't gotta read your manual, it's automatic
Gonna find you every lifetime, this is our pattern
Planets in the same house, we are each other's magnet
For you and me, so many things that I wanna master