Jon Bellion Inches Closer To Comeback Album With Shining Pharrell Williams-Assisted Single "HOROSCOPE"

We don't need a telephone 'cause we're telepathic Yes, it's a superpower and we both have it Don't gotta read your manual, it's automatic Gonna find you every lifetime, this is our pattern Planets in the same house, we are each other's magnet For you and me, so many things that I wanna master

It's about being there for the ones you love and having an unbreakable (and telepathic) connection with them. Speaking about this song in a statement, Jon Bellion said, "I’m not trying to prove how much of a dad I am. I’m just trying to open up the conversation around how tough it is to fit yourself into a father figure in today’s day and age. I don’t think we have a lot of North Stars right now," he said. You can check out "HOROSCOPE" with the link below.

Since then, the Long Island, New York native has popped in and out for some singles and features. But this summer, Jon Bellion is diving headfirst back into the limelight with his third studio album, FATHER FIGURE. It's going to be out on June 4 via his independent label Beautiful Mind. but distributed by UMG.

