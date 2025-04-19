Jon Bellion Inches Closer To Comeback Album With Shining Pharrell Williams-Assisted Single "HOROSCOPE"

BY Zachary Horvath 14 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
jon-bellionjon-bellion
Jon Batiste has faded in and out of the limelight over the last several years, but he's found inspiration to return with a new album in June.

Jon Bellion, the man behind tons of pop hits over the 2010s, has mostly been a ghost since 2018. That would be the last time the do-it-all talent would drop an album. That would be Glory Sound Prep, a tape that included some left-field collaborations with Roc Marciano, RZA, and the late Quincy Jones.

Since then, the Long Island, New York native has popped in and out for some singles and features. But this summer, Jon Bellion is diving headfirst back into the limelight with his third studio album, FATHER FIGURE. It's going to be out on June 4 via his independent label Beautiful Mind. but distributed by UMG.

14 tracks are making the cut with features from Jon Batiste, country star Luke Combs, and Pharrell Williams. The latter is part of the reason we are here talking about Mr. Bellion as their collab, "HOROSCOPE," is out now. Overall, it's a gorgeous track both instrumentally and message wise.

It's about being there for the ones you love and having an unbreakable (and telepathic) connection with them. Speaking about this song in a statement, Jon Bellion said, "I’m not trying to prove how much of a dad I am. I’m just trying to open up the conversation around how tough it is to fit yourself into a father figure in today’s day and age. I don’t think we have a lot of North Stars right now," he said. You can check out "HOROSCOPE" with the link below.

Read More: Playboi Carti "MUSIC" Album Credits

Jon Bellion & Pharrell Williams "HOROSCOPE"

Quotable Lyrics:

We don't need a telephone 'cause we're telepathic
Yes, it's a superpower and we both have it
Don't gotta read your manual, it's automatic
Gonna find you every lifetime, this is our pattern
Planets in the same house, we are each other's magnet
For you and me, so many things that I wanna master

Read More: HNHH's Women's History Month Playlist: Hip Hop And R&B Queens

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.3K
Image via HNHH Profiles Meet Jon Bellion, The Co-Writer Of Eminem's "The Monster" 23.8K
Adam Bettcher/ gettyimages News Stream Jon Bellion's Debut Album "The Human Condition" 11.3K
Oakland Raiders v San Francisco 49ers Music E-40 Reflects On His Impact On West Coast Hip-Hop: "They Call Me The Ambassador Of The Bay 1.7K