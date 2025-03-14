The Vamps are officially outside this summer now that Playboi Carti has delivered on his promised and released his long-awaited studio album, MUSIC. The Atlanta rapper’s latest body of work arrives roughly four years after the release his groundbreaking album, Whole Lotta Red, and a vault-worth of leaks hit the internet. However, the album has been shrouded in mystery, especially within the last year. Between a few pop-centric features alongside The Weeknd and Camila Cabello, some loose singles, and a Grammy-nominated feature on Ye and Ty Dolla $ign’s Vultures, it was hard to really figure out where he would be heading to creatively.
In its 30-song glory, the hour-and-17 minute run time is another adequate display of Carti’s evolution and the interesting space he occupies between glorified cult figure and mainstream superstar. The rapper links up with an elite roster of producers, such as close collaborators like F1lthy to Ye, and some stellar features, including Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, and Future, to name a few. Needless to say, it’s a stacked body of work, one that will likely have 2025 in a chokehold and cement Carti’s position as a titan in his own right. Below is a full breakdown of the song credits via The Fader.
1. “POP OUT”
Writers: Playboi Carti, F1LTHY & Slowburnz
Producers: F1LTHY and Slowburnz
2. "CRUSH" Ft. Travis Scott
Writers: Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, F1LTHY, Mark Williams & Raul Cubina
Producers: F1LTHY and Ojivolta
3. "K POP"
Writers: Playboi Carti, Cardo Got Wings, Mark Williams, Raul Cubina & Twisco
Producers: Cardo Got Wings, Ojivolta, and Twisco
4. "EVIL J0RDAN"
Writers: Playboi Carti, Cardo Got Wings & Johnny Juliano
Producers: Cardo Got Wings and Johnny Juliano
Samples: "Popular" by the Weeknd, Playboi Carti, and Madonna.
5. "MOJO JOJO" Ft. Kendrick Lamar
Writers: Playboi Carti, Cardo Got Wings, ssort, Mark Williams, Raul Cubina & Kendrick Lamar
Producers: Cardo Got Wings, ssort, and Ojivolta
6. "PHILLY" Ft. Travis Scott
Producers: Cardo Got Wings
7. "RADAR"
Producers: Metro Boomin
8. "RATHER LIE" Ft. The Weeknd
Producers: F1LTHY, MIKE DEAN, Ojivolta, and Twisco
9. "FINE SHIT"
Producers: Cash Cobain
10. "BACKD00R" Ft. Kendrick Lamar
Producers: Kanye West, Scott Bridgeway, and Ojivolta
Writers: Playboi Carti, Kendrick Lamar, Scott Bridgeway, Mark Williams & Raul Cubina
Samples: "Red Rum" by Lil Wayne (Ft. Dre)
Note: A rep for Playboi Carti told Variety that Jhené Aiko is featured on the song, not SZA
11. "TOXIC" Ft. Skepta
Producers: Cardo Got Wings
12. "MUNYUN"
Producers: N/A
13. "CRANK"
Producers: Cardo Got Wings
Samples: SpaceGhostPurrp's "Fuck Taylor Gang"
14. "CHARGE DEM HOES A FEE" Ft. Future
Producers: Wheezy, Smatt Sertified, Juke Wong, Car!ton, Southside
15. "GOOD CREDIT" Ft. Kendrick Lamar
Producers: Cardo Got Wings
16. "I SEEEEEE YOU BABY BOY"
Producers: DJ Moon and Lucian
17. "WAKE UP F1LTHY" Ft. Travis Scott
Producers: F1LTHY and BNYX
18. "JUMPIN" Ft. Lil Uzi Vert
Producers: N/A
19. "TRIM" Ft. Future
Producers: TM88, Akachi, Sonickaboom, C$D Sid, Macnificent, DJ Moon
20. "COCAINE NOSE"
Producers: F1LTHY, 100yrd, and Brak3
21. "WE NEED ALL DA VIBES" Ft. Young Thug and Ty Dolla $ign
Producers: Wheezy
22. "OLYMPIAN"
Producers: Clif Shayne, DJ Moon, and Nick Spiders
23. "OPM BABI"
Producers: Streo, opiumbaby, and Clayco
24. "TWIN TRIM" Ft. Lil Uzi Vert
Producers: Rok and KP Beatz
25. "LIKE WEEZY"
Producers: N/A
Samples "Bend Over" by Rich Kidz.
26. "DIS 1 GOT IT"
Producers: F1LTHY, Malik Ninety Five, and Lukrative
27. "WALK"
Producers: D. Rich
28. "HBA"
Producers: Cardo Got Wings and Onokey
29. "OVERLY"
Producers: Maaly Raw
30. "SOUTH ATLANTA BABY"
Producers: N/A