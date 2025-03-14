The Vamps are officially outside this summer now that Playboi Carti has delivered on his promised and released his long-awaited studio album, MUSIC. The Atlanta rapper’s latest body of work arrives roughly four years after the release his groundbreaking album, Whole Lotta Red, and a vault-worth of leaks hit the internet. However, the album has been shrouded in mystery, especially within the last year. Between a few pop-centric features alongside The Weeknd and Camila Cabello, some loose singles, and a Grammy-nominated feature on Ye and Ty Dolla $ign’s Vultures, it was hard to really figure out where he would be heading to creatively.

In its 30-song glory, the hour-and-17 minute run time is another adequate display of Carti’s evolution and the interesting space he occupies between glorified cult figure and mainstream superstar. The rapper links up with an elite roster of producers, such as close collaborators like F1lthy to Ye, and some stellar features, including Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, and Future, to name a few. Needless to say, it’s a stacked body of work, one that will likely have 2025 in a chokehold and cement Carti’s position as a titan in his own right. Below is a full breakdown of the song credits via The Fader.

1. “POP OUT”

Writers: Playboi Carti, F1LTHY & Slowburnz

Producers: F1LTHY and Slowburnz

2. "CRUSH" Ft. Travis Scott

Writers: Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, F1LTHY, Mark Williams & Raul Cubina

Producers: F1LTHY and Ojivolta

3. "K POP"

Writers: Playboi Carti, Cardo Got Wings, Mark Williams, Raul Cubina & Twisco

Producers: Cardo Got Wings, Ojivolta, and Twisco

4. "EVIL J0RDAN"

Writers: Playboi Carti, Cardo Got Wings & Johnny Juliano

Producers: Cardo Got Wings and Johnny Juliano

Samples: "Popular" by the Weeknd, Playboi Carti, and Madonna.

5. "MOJO JOJO" Ft. Kendrick Lamar

Writers: Playboi Carti, Cardo Got Wings, ​ssort, Mark Williams, Raul Cubina & Kendrick Lamar

Producers: Cardo Got Wings, ​ssort, and Ojivolta

6. "PHILLY" Ft. Travis Scott

Producers: Cardo Got Wings

7. "RADAR"

Producers: Metro Boomin

8. "RATHER LIE" Ft. The Weeknd

Producers: F1LTHY, MIKE DEAN, Ojivolta, and Twisco

9. "FINE SHIT"

Producers: Cash Cobain

10. "BACKD00R" Ft. Kendrick Lamar

Producers: Kanye West, Scott Bridgeway, and Ojivolta

Writers: Playboi Carti, Kendrick Lamar, Scott Bridgeway, Mark Williams & Raul Cubina

Samples: "Red Rum" by Lil Wayne (Ft. Dre)

Note: A rep for Playboi Carti told Variety that Jhené Aiko is featured on the song, not SZA

11. "TOXIC" Ft. Skepta

Producers: Cardo Got Wings

12. "MUNYUN"

Producers: N/A

13. "CRANK"

Producers: Cardo Got Wings

Samples: SpaceGhostPurrp's "Fuck Taylor Gang"

14. "CHARGE DEM HOES A FEE" Ft. Future

Producers: Wheezy, Smatt Sertified, Juke Wong, Car!ton, Southside

15. "GOOD CREDIT" Ft. Kendrick Lamar

Producers: Cardo Got Wings



16. "I SEEEEEE YOU BABY BOY"

Producers: DJ Moon and Lucian

17. "WAKE UP F1LTHY" Ft. Travis Scott

Producers: F1LTHY and BNYX

Producers: N/A

19. "TRIM" Ft. Future

Producers: TM88, Akachi, Sonickaboom, C$D Sid, Macnificent, DJ Moon

20. "COCAINE NOSE"

Producers: F1LTHY, 100yrd, and Brak3

21. "WE NEED ALL DA VIBES" Ft. Young Thug and Ty Dolla $ign

Producers: Wheezy

22. "OLYMPIAN"

Producers: Clif Shayne, DJ Moon, and Nick Spiders

23. "OPM BABI"

Producers: Streo, 󠁪opiumbaby, and Clayco

24. "TWIN TRIM" Ft. Lil Uzi Vert

Producers: Rok and KP Beatz

25. "LIKE WEEZY"

Producers: N/A

Samples "Bend Over" by Rich Kidz.

26. "DIS 1 GOT IT"

Producers: F1LTHY, Malik Ninety Five, and Lukrative

27. "WALK"

Producers: D. Rich

28. "HBA"

Producers: Cardo Got Wings and Onokey

29. "OVERLY"

Producers: Maaly Raw

30. "SOUTH ATLANTA BABY"