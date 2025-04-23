Jordan 1 Low “Shattered Backboard” Gets An EasyOn Update

BY Ben Atkinson 10 Views
air-jordan-1-low-easyon-shattered-backboard-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
The Air Jordan 1 Low EasyOn “Shattered Backboard” merges iconic style with accessible innovation in this bold new take.

The Air Jordan 1 Low EasyOn “Shattered Backboard” brings a functional twist to one of Jordan Brand’s most beloved colorways. This new version of the low-top silhouette swaps traditional lacing for a hook-and-loop strap system, making it easier to get on and off.

While the aesthetic remains rooted in its iconic orange and black design, the EasyOn model enhances accessibility without sacrificing heritage. The “Shattered Backboard” theme nods to a 1985 exhibition game in Italy, where Michael Jordan famously shattered the glass backboard after a powerful dunk. Since then, this color palette has become a fan favorite.

The Air Jordan 1, first released in 1985, marked the beginning of a footwear legacy tied to one of the greatest athletes in history. Over time, it evolved through countless iterations, collaborations, and reimaginings, maintaining relevance in sport and streetwear alike.

The EasyOn version builds on that tradition, targeting a broader range of wearers with inclusive design. It combines performance elements with ease of use, a feature not often prioritized in sneaker drops. The latest photos highlight these subtle adjustments while staying true to the original look.

The color blocking, branding, and nostalgic appeal remain strong, proving that innovation and heritage can coexist.

Air Jordan 1 Low EasyOn “Shattered Backboard”
air-jordan-1-low-easyon-shattered-backboard-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

This Air Jordan 1 Low EasyOn “Shattered Backboard” features a white leather base with orange overlays on the toe and Swoosh. Black leather wraps the mudguard, eyelets, and heel for bold contrast.

A velcro strap replaces standard laces, designed for quick access while maintaining the sneaker's structure. Branding details include the Wings logo on the heel, “easyon” text on the strap, and the Jumpman on the tongue.

The midsole is off-white with a black rubber outsole to complete the look. Functional yet stylish, this pair stands out for its accessible design and beloved color scheme.

Air Jordan 1 Low EasyOn “Shattered Backboard” Release Date

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low EasyOn “Shattered Backboard” will be released in the spring of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they drop.

air-jordan-1-low-easyon-shattered-backboard-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
air-jordan-1-low-easyon-shattered-backboard-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

