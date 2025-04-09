Air Jordan 1 Low “Shattered Backboard” Is Back With Bold Color Blocking

The Air Jordan 1 Low “Shattered Backboard” colorway is making noise again with a crisp new version. First inspired by the iconic moment when Michael Jordan broke a backboard during a 1985 exhibition game in Italy, this low-top take brings that same energy with a modern twist. Jordan Brand has continued to remix this story, and this latest pair carries the legacy into 2025 with bold style and attitude. The Air Jordan 1 was the first signature shoe in MJ’s lineup, and it changed everything for basketball sneakers and streetwear. Each rework keeps the storytelling alive while updating the design for today’s market.

It’s a blend of history, performance, and cultural influence whcih is what made the AJ1 iconic in the first place. This pair brings the heat with a clean color blocking setup. Orange hits the toe and heel, while black overlays and white underlays build a classic base. A matching orange Swoosh and branding finish the look. The vintage-style midsole adds some retro character to the low-top silhouette. As seen in the images provided, the shoe delivers on bold visuals. Bright orange pops against the black and white leather, making this pair stand out while staying true to its roots.

Air Jordan 1 Low “Shattered Backboard”

Image via Nike

This Air Jordan 1 Low features bright orange on the toe box, heel, and Swoosh. Smooth black leather overlays contrast with a crisp white leather base. The black nylon tongue holds orange Jumpman branding. A sail midsole and black rubber outsole complete the look with a subtle vintage touch.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low “Shattered Backboard” will be released in the summer of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they are released.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike