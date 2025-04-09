Air Jordan 1 Low “Ruby” Shines In New Women’s Exclusive Colorway

The women’s Air Jordan 1 Low “Ruby” combines heritage design with vibrant, eye-catching flair. Drawing from the classic 1985 silhouette, this low-top version arrives in a fresh colorway built for everyday wear. The Air Jordan 1 Low continues to evolve decades after Michael Jordan first wore the original on the court. With its versatility, comfort, and nostalgic appeal, it remains a staple in rotation across generations. The Air Jordan 1 has been a cornerstone of sneaker culture since its debut.

As Michael Jordan's first signature model, it revolutionized performance footwear while defining streetwear trends. The low-top variant offers a more casual look without compromising the iconic shape or materials. Jordan Brand continues to expand its women’s lineup with bold, detail-driven pairs like this one. In the photos above, the “Ruby” colorway glows with premium textures and thoughtful color blocking. This women's exclusive keeps the spirit of the original alive while introducing a bold red twist. Expect more details soon as release info rolls out.

Air Jordan 1 Low “Ruby”

Image via Nike

This women's sneaker features a smooth sail leather base paired with glossy red overlays that bring out a bold, eye-catching contrast. Cracked metallic textures wrap around the heel and Swoosh, adding a unique, gemstone-inspired flair. A luxurious red satin material lines the collar, giving the sneaker a soft, premium feel. The embroidered Wings logo adds a classic nod to Jordan heritage, while a vibrant red outsole completes the standout design.

Image via Nike