A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3 “For The Love” Gets Release Date

The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3 OG “For The Love” is finally set to drop next week. This new collaboration blends vintage design with luxury craftsmanship, creating a sneaker that feels both familiar and fresh. The upcoming release will be offered through a Draw system, adding a layer of anticipation and exclusivity. Jordan Brand and A Ma Maniere have built a strong collaborative legacy over the past few years. Their projects often go beyond aesthetics, touching on community and culture. The Jordan 3 has been a key canvas in this relationship. It was also the silhouette that kicked off A Ma Maniere’s entry into Jordan collaborations, making this latest release feel like a full-circle moment.

The Air Jordan 3 originally debuted in 1988 and was the first Jordan model designed by Tinker Hatfield. It introduced visible Air units and the now-iconic Jumpman logo. It’s also the shoe that helped keep Michael Jordan signed to Nike. This upcoming pair brings back that legacy while tying in the refined touch A Ma Maniere always brings. The photos show a blend of aged midsoles, clean white leather, and rich suede. More details are expected soon, but this drop is already gaining serious attention.

A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3 OG “For The Love”

Image via Nike

The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3 “For The Love” features a white tumbled leather upper, black suede overlays, and muted blue detailing. The aged midsole gives it a vintage feel, while classic Nike Air branding on the heel keeps it authentic. Additional blue eyelets and a stitched Jumpman on the tongue round out the premium look. Expect it to release through a Draw system.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3 “For The Love” get a Nike SNKRS release on April 15th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they drop.

Image via Nike