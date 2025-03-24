A Closer Look At The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3 “For The Love”

Image via @zsneakerheadz
New photos of the A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3 OG “For The Love” just dropped, and the details are deeper than they seem.

The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3 OG SP “For The Love” stands out for its rich storytelling, premium feel, and clear ties to the roots of basketball. The A Ma Maniere x Jordan 3 OG SP “For The Love” is getting a lot of buzz. This collaboration continues a strong track record between A Ma Maniere and Jordan Brand. The latest pair is no different, offering a clean white and navy palette with aged detailing and subtle nods to craftsmanship throughout. The Air Jordan 3 has long been a favorite among sneaker fans. First introduced in 1988, it was the model that helped save the Jordan line.

Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the shoe brought visible Air cushioning and the iconic elephant print. It also marked the first time we saw the Jumpman logo. That history is part of what makes every new Jordan 3 drop feel important, especially when it comes with a story behind it. This collaboration leans into heritage while keeping things elevated. From the quilted liner to the branded hangtag, it is clear this pair was built with care. A Ma Maniere is known for telling stories through materials and textures, and this release is no exception. The new set of photos shows the quality up close, highlighting the subtle details.

A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3 OG “For The Love” Release Date

The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3 OG SP “For The Love” features a white tumbled leather upper paired with black suede overlays. Navy blue hits land on the midsole and eyelets, while the collar is quilted in a satin finish. Also, a translucent Nike Air hangtag and aged midsole add to the retro vibe. Finally, A Ma Maniere branding appears on the tongue, and custom details are printed on the inside of each shoe.

The Air Jordan 3 OG x A Ma Maniere “For The Love” is going to drop on March 29th, 2025 via amamaniere.com. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they are released.

