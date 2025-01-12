Closer Look Unveiled At The Air Jordan 3 OG x A Ma Maniere "Diffused Blue"

A-Ma-Maniere-Air-Jordan-3-Diffused-Blue-HV8571-100-5
Image via @byrd_kickz
This pair features some hidden details.

A closer look at the Air Jordan 3 OG “Diffused Blue” collaboration with A Ma Maniere has surfaced, revealing some details on the heel tabs. This upcoming release reimagines the iconic silhouette with a sophisticated and modern touch. The upper combines crisp white leather with premium suede overlays in a soft diffused blue shade. Additionally, A Ma Maniere’s signature design elements, including subtle detailing and a minimalist color palette, elevate the sneaker's elegance. The diffused blue suede graces the toe and heel, contrasting beautifully with the white leather base.

The collaboration’s premium vibe is enhanced with A Ma Maniere branding on the tongues, furthering its luxury appeal. The iconic elephant print adorns the mudguard, staying true to the heritage of the Jordan 3. Translucent blue accents on the midsole provide a fresh, modern look, while the clean white rubber sole adds a timeless finish. The newly unveiled details inside the heel tab add an exclusive touch, making this pair even more special. With its thoughtful craftsmanship and premium materials, the A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3 OG “Diffused Blue” is set to become a must-have for collectors and fans alike.

"Diffused Blue" Air Jordan 3 OG

The sneakers are anchored by a durable dark rubber sole paired with a sail midsole, creating a sleek foundation. Also, te uppers are crafted from smooth white leather, exuding a clean and timeless aesthetic. Further, back suede overlays wrap around the toebox and heels, adding depth and texture to the design. Diffused blue accents bring subtle pops of color, appearing around the laces and enhancing the branding on the tongues and heels. Finally, the left heel tab features the phrase, "All We Have is Each Other," serving as a reminder of connection. The right heel tab reads "You Need to Get Comfortable Walking Alone."

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 3 OG x A Ma Maniere “Diffused Blue” is going to drop on March 15th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they are released.

