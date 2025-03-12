A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3 "Diffused Blue" Gets Official Release Date

The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3 OG "Diffused Blue" is officially on the way. This collaboration between the luxury boutique and Jordan Brand continues their streak of premium designs. Known for their elevated takes on classic silhouettes, A Ma Maniere brings a refined touch to this upcoming release. The Air Jordan 3 has been an iconic sneaker since its 1988 debut, marking a turning point for Michael Jordan’s signature line. A Ma Maniere's influence on Jordan sneakers is undeniable. Their past projects, including the Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 4, have set a high standard for premium materials and storytelling.

This "Diffused Blue" edition keeps that tradition alive with an understated yet stylish look. The combination of premium suede and leather gives the sneaker a distinct presence. Its color scheme also offers a balance of versatility and sophistication. The release date has been confirmed, and anticipation is building. Fans of both A Ma Maniere and Jordan Brand can expect another thoughtfully crafted sneaker. The Air Jordan 3 remains a fan favorite, blending heritage basketball design with modern fashion sensibilities. The photos provided give a closer look at the materials and craftsmanship, highlighting the details that make this collaboration stand out. Keep reading below for the full breakdown of the sneaker.

A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3 OG “Diffused Blue”

Image via Nike

The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3 OG "Diffused Blue" features a mix of tumbled white leather and deep blue suede. Lighter sail tones appear on the midsole and heel tab, complementing the classic Nike Air branding on the back. Subtle A Ma Maniére branding adds a premium feel, while the combination of navy and cream makes this a stylish yet wearable sneaker. A durable rubber outsole rounds out the design for traction and comfort.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 3 OG x A Ma Maniere “Diffused Blue” is going to drop on March 29th, 2025 via amamaniere.com. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they are released.

Image via Nike