New Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Reimagined” Video Reveals It All

The Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Reimagined” is getting fans excited again as a new unboxing video offers a closer look at the packaging and premium details. Jordan Brand continues to heat things up in 2025 with the Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Reimagined.” A new unboxing video has just surfaced, showing off the full presentation and giving fans a glimpse of what opening the box will feel like. The video highlights everything from the retro-styled packaging to the textures of the materials up close. This sneaker reimagines a colorway tied closely to Michael Jordan’s college days at UNC, a time that shaped his path to NBA superstardom.

That legacy lives on through drops like these, which continue to mix sport history with lifestyle fashion. The video shows the classic Jordan box with a weathered finish, matching the aged aesthetic of the shoe. Inside, the shoes are wrapped in custom paper, and every detail pops under the light, especially the cracked leather and soft suede collar. This “UNC Reimagined” edition continues that tradition, giving fans both nostalgia and fresh appeal. For those waiting on a release, this unboxing experience adds another layer to the hype.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Reimagined” comes dressed in white cracked leather with University Blue overlays. A sail-colored midsole brings in a worn-in vintage feel. The collar uses light gray suede for added contrast. Retro Nike Air branding appears on the tongue, while the Wings logo remains embossed in white. Small details like the aged laces and custom box complete the experience.