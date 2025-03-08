Air Jordan 1 High OG "UNC Reimagined" Brings Vintage Twist To A Classic

BY Ben Atkinson 225 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
air-jordan-1-high-og-unc-reimagined-sneaker-news
Image via @fuelkicks
The Air Jordan 1 High OG "UNC Reimagined" revamps the classic Tar Heels-inspired colorway with premium materials and an aged aesthetic.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG "UNC Reimagined" could be one of the biggest releases of 2025. Paying homage to Michael Jordan’s college days at the University of North Carolina, this pair blends nostalgia with modern craftsmanship. The "Reimagined" treatment introduces a vintage aesthetic, giving the sneaker a well-worn feel straight out of the box. With a timeless blue and white color scheme, this release is already generating buzz among sneakerheads. Unlike traditional UNC-themed releases, this iteration features a tumbled leather base with glossy overlays, offering a unique texture contrast. The sail midsole enhances the aged aesthetic, while the bright blue outsole and laces maintain the shoe’s signature Tar Heels-inspired look.

White Wings branding on the collar and a classic Nike Air tongue tag stay true to the original Air Jordan 1 DNA. This blend of premium materials and vintage elements makes the pair stand out from previous versions. The Air Jordan 1 has long been a staple in sneaker culture, transcending its basketball roots. From Michael Jordan’s game-winning shot in the 1982 NCAA Championship to becoming a streetwear icon, the UNC colorway remains one of the most celebrated. With the "Reimagined" series gaining popularity, this release is a natural addition to Jordan Brand’s growing lineup. Recent images highlight the sneaker’s impeccable details, premium leather, and aged midsole. The Air Jordan 1 High OG "UNC Reimagined" is shaping up to be a must-have release.

Read More: Michael Jordan And Kobe Bryant’s Game-Worn Rookie Jerseys Hit Auction Block

Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Reimagined”

The Air Jordan 1 High OG "UNC Reimagined" updates a classic with tumbled leather, glossy overlays, and vintage details. A sail midsole gives it a pre-aged look, while the blue outsole and laces bring the signature Tar Heels aesthetic. White Wings branding and a Nike Air tongue tag preserve the OG style. This mix of nostalgia and modern craftsmanship makes it one of the year’s standout drops.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Reimagined” will be released on May 10th, 2025 Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they drop.

Read More: Adidas AE2 Revealed During Earnings Call: First Look

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
Air-Jordan-1-High-OG-UNC-Reimagined-DZ5485-402-Release-Info Sneakers In-Hand Look At Upcoming Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Reimagined” 456
Air-Jordan-1-UNC-Reimagined-DZ5485-402 Sneakers The Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Reimagined” Brings Vintage Vibes 416
Air-Jordan-1-High-UNC-Reimagined-DZ5485-402 Sneakers A Closer Look At The Air Jordan 1 High OG "UNC Reimagined" 199
Air Jordan XX Launch Party Sneakers Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Reimagined” Gets Release Details 10.2K