The Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Reimagined” Brings Vintage Vibes

BY Ben Atkinson
Air-Jordan-1-UNC-Reimagined-DZ5485-402
Image via @sample_shoes_news
UNC Blue overlays bring classic Tar Heel energy.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG "UNC Reimagined" is set to drop, and in-hand images are finally here. This edition pays homage to Michael Jordan’s college days at UNC with a crisp white leather base and University Blue overlays. What sets this pair apart is the cracked leather detailing, reminiscent of the beloved "Lost and Found" release, giving it a vintage, pre-worn feel. The fusion of classic UNC hues with aged textures creates a fresh yet nostalgic take on a legendary sneaker. Its high-top build offers both style and support, making it perfect for any collection.

The white and blue color blocking stays true to its roots, while the distressed leather brings a retro twist. Adding to its uniqueness, this release will come in special packaging—an Orange and White box with a Black and Red lid, flipping the traditional Air Jordan 1 packaging. Sneakerheads have been eagerly waiting for this drop, and now that in-hand photos have surfaced, the hype is stronger than ever. Keep an eye on the release date because this one won’t last long. Whether you’re a Jordan collector or love vintage aesthetics, the Air Jordan 1 High OG "UNC Reimagined" is a must-have.

Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Reimagined”
Air-Jordan-1-UNC-Reimagined-DZ5485-402
Image via @sample_shoes_news

The shoes have a fresh twist with cracked leather details, reminiscent of the “Lost and Found” edition. The sneaker sits on a blue rubber outsole with a sail midsole, adding a vintage touch. Its uppers feature premium white leather with UNC Blue overlays, bringing classic Tar Heel energy. A matching UNC-colored Swoosh and white Air Jordan Wings logo complete the design. This release also includes unique packaging, flipping traditional Jordan colors with an Orange and White box and a Black and Red lid. With first-look images now available, anticipation is soaring.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Reimagined” will be released on May 10th, 2025 Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they drop.

