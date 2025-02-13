Union LA and Jordan Brand Reunite for The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Chicago/Shadow"

The Air Jordan 1 High OG x Union LA is back, and official images have just surfaced, giving sneakerheads a closer look at one of the most anticipated releases of the year. This latest collaboration continues Union LA’s legacy of reimagining classic Jordan silhouettes, following up on their massively successful past releases. The "Chicago/Shadow" colorway merges two of the most iconic Air Jordan 1 styles, blending the bold red and white of the "Chicago" with the black and grey tones of the "Shadow" for a unique, stitched-together aesthetic. Union LA’s signature exposed stitching and layered construction add to the vintage appeal, while high-quality leather and suede elevate the premium feel.

The UN/LA tag appears near the ankle, signifying the continued partnership between the boutique and Jordan Brand. A sail midsole enhances the retro vibe, completing the sneaker’s aged look. The combination of classic design and Union’s signature details makes this release an instant standout. With official images now available, excitement is reaching new levels. Past Union collaborations have skyrocketed in resale value, and this pair is expected to be no different. Despite rumors of a potential delay, anticipation continues to build. The Union x Air Jordan 1 High OG "Chicago/Shadow" is shaping up to be a must-cop for both collectors and casual fans.

"Chicago/Shadow" Union x Air Jordan 1 High OG

Image via Nike

The sneakers sit on a red rubber outsole, complemented by a sail midsole for a vintage touch. The upper features a white leather base, layered with red and grey leather overlays that add depth to the design. Moving to the sides, a dark grey Nike Swoosh enhances the classic look, while a black Wings logo stays true to the Air Jordan 1 heritage. Just like the 2018 Union LA pairs, this release includes the signature Union LA tag stitched above the Swoosh, tying the collaboration together.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG x Union LA “Chicago/Shadow” will be released on February 28th, 2025. The sneakers will have a retail price of $200 when they drop.

Image via Nike