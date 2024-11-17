New Mockup Surfaces For Fragment x Union x Air Jordan 1 High OG

This might be the biggest release of 2025.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG is set to make waves in 2025 with a highly anticipated collaboration between Fragment Design and Union LA. A new mockup has just been unveiled, featuring more red in the uppers where white was initially expected. This bold adjustment adds a fresh twist to the rumored design, blending Fragment’s minimalist aesthetic with Union’s signature stitched detailing. The vibrant mix of colors elevates the classic silhouette, making it one of the most exciting partnerships in recent memory.

Previous collaborations between these brands have been celebrated for their premium craftsmanship and innovative designs. Union LA's successful track record, including their “Shadow” and “Chicago” colorways, further heightens the anticipation. The addition of bold red elements highlights Union’s ability to modernize vintage styles while staying true to Air Jordan’s heritage. As details continue to emerge, sneaker enthusiasts are eager to see how this collaboration unfolds. The updated mockup promises a unique blend of Fragment’s signature tones with Union’s creative touches,

Fragment x Union x Air Jordan 1 High OG

The sneakers include a blue rubber outsole and a sail-colored midsole. The uppers consist of a white leather foundation, paired with black and blue leather overlays with red leather up by the sock liner. Additionally, a black Nike Swoosh decorates the sides, along with a black Wings emblem. The Fragment logo appears on the sides, while Union LA branding is placed just above the Swoosh. Lastly, keep in mind that this is only a mockup image, and the final release design may differ.