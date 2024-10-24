Big Collab: Fragment x Union x Air Jordan 1 High OG Rumored For 2025

Three of the most notable brands are colliding.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG is rumored to make a splash in 2025 with an exciting collaboration between Fragment Design and Union LA. Sneaker enthusiasts are already buzzing about the potential for this partnership. Fragment’s minimalist aesthetic and Union’s signature stitched details promise a fresh take on the classic silhouette. While official images have yet to surface, the speculation surrounding the color palette is thrilling. Fans are hopeful for a blend of Fragment’s royal blue with Union’s unique design elements.

The previous collaborations between these brands have been celebrated for their craftsmanship and attention to detail, making this potential release highly anticipated. Union LA's history of successful drops adds to the excitement, especially with their upcoming “Shadow” and “Chicago” colorways. With a commitment to blending vintage and contemporary styles, this collaboration is poised to make waves in the sneaker community. As we wait for more details, one thing is clear: the Air Jordan 1 High OG collaboration with Fragment and Union is a must-watch for 2025.

Fragment x Union x Air Jordan 1 High OG

Image via Sneaker Bar Detroit

The sneakers feature a blue rubber sole and a sail midsole. Also, the uppers are comprised of a white leather base, with black and blue leather overlays. Further, a black Nike Swoosh is on the sides, as well as a grey Wings logo. The Fragment insignia is on the sides and Union LA branding is just above the Swoosh. Finally, note that this is just a mockup image and we do not know exactly what the real release will look like.