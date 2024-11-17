Air Jordan 4 “Fear” Dropped Yesterday

Sneakerheads had the chance to cop this pair yesterday.

The Air Jordan 4 brought back nostalgia yesterday with the return of its iconic "Fear" colorway. Originally part of the 2013 "Fear Pack," this release has been eagerly awaited by fans. The sneaker showcases a striking mix of black, white, and cool grey, offering a clean and timeless aesthetic. Further, the darker tones provide a sleek and stylish appeal, beloved by sneakerheads for years. With official photos dropping ahead of the release, anticipation for the "Fear" colorway had been at an all-time high.

With its classic design and premium craftsmanship, the Air Jordan 4 "Fear" is a must-have for collectors. This iteration seamlessly combines style and performance, making it a standout in Jordan Brand's lineup. Also, as the holiday season kicks off, the return of this coveted colorway has already become one of the most buzzed-about moments of the year. Fans who secured a pair yesterday are celebrating, while others continue to seek their chance to add this iconic release to their collection.

Read More: The Nike SB Dunk Low Teams Up With The Wizard Of Oz In Unlikely Collab

"Fear" Air Jordan 4

Image via Nike

The sneakers include a crisp white rubber sole, matched with a midsole blending light gray and black, accented by a red Air bubble. Also, the uppers are made from high-quality black and gray suede, featuring a gradient pattern that shifts from light to dark. Additionally, pale details, such as the lace locks and sock liner, bring an added touch of flair. Lastly, the tongue is adorned with a smooth black Jumpman logo.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Fear” was released yesterday, November 16th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers was $215 when they dropped. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. The return of this classic colorway has already created a buzz among sneaker enthusiasts. Its premium materials and timeless design make it a standout addition to any collection.

Image via Nike