New Photos Of The Air Jordan 1 High OG "UNC Reimagined" Are Here

BY Ben Atkinson 1 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
air-jordan-1-high-og-unc-reimagined-sneaker-news
Image via @breakout.la
The Air Jordan 1 High OG UNC Reimagined surfaces in new in hand photos and fans are already buzzing about the vintage details.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG "UNC Reimagined" delivers a clean update to one of Jordan Brand’s most beloved colorways. This version sticks to the roots with the iconic University Blue while introducing a vintage twist. The UNC color blocking has long been a staple in the Air Jordan lineup, and this reimagined take continues that legacy with fresh energy. Originally inspired by Michael Jordan’s time at the University of North Carolina, the UNC colorway is more than just school spirit. It’s a tribute to where the Jordan legacy began.

Over the years, Jordan Brand has dropped many UNC-themed releases across its retro catalog, but the AJ1 always hits differently. The “Reimagined” concept has also grown in popularity, bringing new life to classics with aged midsoles, premium materials, or nostalgic detailing. With newly surfaced in hand photos, fans now get a detailed look at the textures and tones. The cracked leather and sail-tinted sole give the shoe an aged effect, while the baby blue overlays stay crisp and vibrant. These photos capture how well this pair blends modern style with retro charm. If you’re a Jordan 1 fan or just love a clean UNC colorway, this one’s worth watching.

Read More: New Images Of The Air Jordan 4 Denim “Worn Blue” Just Dropped

Air Jordan 1 High OG "UNC Reimagined" Release Date

The Air Jordan 1 High OG "UNC Reimagined" features cracked white leather underlays with smooth University Blue leather overlays. A sail-colored midsole gives it a worn look, adding to the vintage feel. Classic white laces, a white Wings logo, and a blue outsole complete the build. The pair also includes a nylon tongue and OG shape. It’s a bold nod to the past with a fresh twist.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Reimagined” will be released on May 10th, 2025 Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they drop. The Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Reimagined” colorway brings together iconic UNC tones with a retro finish that nods to sneaker history.

Read More: The Air Jordan 5 OG “Grape” Returns This June After Delay

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
air-jordan-1-high-og-unc-reimagined-sneaker-news Sneakers New Images Reveal Vintage Packaging On Air Jordan 1 High “UNC Reimagined” 678
Air Jordan XX Launch Party Sneakers Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Reimagined” Gets Release Details 10.2K
air-jordan-1-high-og-unc-reimagined-sneaker-news Sneakers Fresh On-Foot Video Look At The Air Jordan 1 “UNC Reimagined” 309
Air-Jordan-1-High-OG-UNC-Reimagined-DZ5485-402-Release-Info Sneakers In-Hand Look At Upcoming Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Reimagined” 498