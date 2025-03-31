New Photos Of The Air Jordan 1 High OG "UNC Reimagined" Are Here

The Air Jordan 1 High OG "UNC Reimagined" delivers a clean update to one of Jordan Brand’s most beloved colorways. This version sticks to the roots with the iconic University Blue while introducing a vintage twist. The UNC color blocking has long been a staple in the Air Jordan lineup, and this reimagined take continues that legacy with fresh energy. Originally inspired by Michael Jordan’s time at the University of North Carolina, the UNC colorway is more than just school spirit. It’s a tribute to where the Jordan legacy began.

Over the years, Jordan Brand has dropped many UNC-themed releases across its retro catalog, but the AJ1 always hits differently. The “Reimagined” concept has also grown in popularity, bringing new life to classics with aged midsoles, premium materials, or nostalgic detailing. With newly surfaced in hand photos, fans now get a detailed look at the textures and tones. The cracked leather and sail-tinted sole give the shoe an aged effect, while the baby blue overlays stay crisp and vibrant. These photos capture how well this pair blends modern style with retro charm. If you’re a Jordan 1 fan or just love a clean UNC colorway, this one’s worth watching.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG "UNC Reimagined" features cracked white leather underlays with smooth University Blue leather overlays. A sail-colored midsole gives it a worn look, adding to the vintage feel. Classic white laces, a white Wings logo, and a blue outsole complete the build. The pair also includes a nylon tongue and OG shape. It’s a bold nod to the past with a fresh twist.