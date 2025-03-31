New Images Of The Air Jordan 4 Denim "Worn Blue" Just Dropped

The Air Jordan 4 Denim Worn Blue returns with raw materials and subtle storytelling and here’s what we know so far.

The Air Jordan 4 Denim “Worn Blue” adds a casual twist to the iconic silhouette. This colorway takes the timeless structure of the Jordan 4 and dresses it in rugged, frayed denim. With its worn-in look, this pair blends streetwear and vintage vibes effortlessly. Originally released in 1989, the Air Jordan 4 was the first Jordan model available globally. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, it introduced mesh panels, visible Air units, and wing eyelets that quickly became signature features. Michael Jordan famously wore the model during the 1989 NBA Playoffs, most notably during “The Shot” against the Cavaliers.

The denim iteration adds a layer of texture and lifestyle appeal. Jordan Brand has experimented with denim before, but this “Worn Blue” version leans heavily into everyday wear. The washed tones, gum outsole, and gold lace dubrae reading “Family” give the sneaker both meaning and flair. In the photos above, you can see close-up details of the materials and stitching. From the faded blue overlays to the frayed tongue edges and crisp white midsole, this Jordan 4 feels both nostalgic and fresh.

Air Jordan 4 Denim “Worn Blue” Release Date

The Air Jordan 4 Denim “Worn Blue” features a washed blue denim upper with raw edges and white contrast stitching. A white mesh base and matching cage add breathability. Gold “Family” lace dubraes add a personal touch. A clean white midsole pairs with a gum outsole to finish the design.

Sneaker Files reports that the Air Jordan 4 Denim "Worn Blue" will be released on August 9th, 2025. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $215 when it is released. The pair will be available in full family sizing, making it a strong lifestyle pick for all ages. Expect it to drop via SNKRS and select Jordan Brand retailers. As always, demand will likely be high for this denim-covered standout.

