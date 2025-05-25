Washed Denim Hits Women's Air Jordan 4 “Worn Blue”

air-jordan-4-denim-worn-blue-sneaker-news
Image via size?
The women's Air Jordan 4 Denim “Worn Blue” brings washed denim and gold accents to an iconic silhouette, get a closer look inside.

The women's Air Jordan 4 Denim “Worn Blue” brings a bold material twist to one of the most iconic silhouettes in sneaker history. Known for its hardwood legacy and off-court appeal, the Jordan 4 remains a staple in both sport and style.

This time, it gets reimagined with a full denim upper that blends retro flair with modern craftsmanship. The light blue tones deliver a faded, vintage vibe, while premium accents elevate the design.

Originally released in 1989, the Air Jordan 4 quickly became a favorite thanks to its breathable mesh, plastic wings, and visible Air unit. Michael Jordan wore the silhouette during his fourth NBA season, cementing its legacy with legendary on-court moments.

Over the years, the AJ4 has served as a canvas for creativity, ranging from high-fashion collaborations to lifestyle-focused general releases. This new denim version continues that legacy. The images highlight every detail of the “Worn Blue” colorway.

From the gum outsole to the crisp white midsole and tonal mesh underlays, this women's pair doesn’t miss. Gold lace jewels add a final hit of contrast, giving the shoe a casual yet luxurious feel.

Air Jordan 4 Denim “Worn Blue”
air-jordan-4-denim-worn-blue-sneaker-news
Image via size?

The Air Jordan 4 “Worn Blue” features a washed denim upper in two tones. Light blue dominates the overlays, while an even lighter wash hits the tongue and heel. The netting and laces stick with white, keeping the look clean.

Gum soles and white midsoles add retro energy, balanced by the visible Air unit in the heel. Molded eyelets and tonal branding give structure and subtle depth. A gold lace dubrae on the forefoot brings unexpected flair.

This pair is strictly for women, offering a lifestyle twist on one of Jordan Brand’s most loved silhouettes.

Air Jordan 4 Denim “Worn Blue” Release Date

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 Denim "Worn Blue" will be released on August 9th, 2025. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $215 when it is released.

air-jordan-4-denim-worn-blue-sneaker-news
Image via size?
air-jordan-4-denim-worn-blue-sneaker-news
Image via size?

