Air Jordan 4 Denim “Worn Blue” Drops With Vintage Vibes

BY Ben Atkinson 224 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
air-jordan-4-denim-worn-blue-sneaker-news
Image via JD Sports UK
The women’s Air Jordan 4 Denim “Worn Blue” gets a confirmed release date as new retailer photos showcase its unique two-tone denim design.

The women’s Air Jordan 4 Denim “Worn Blue” is finally getting a release, and the latest retailer photos give fans a detailed preview. This fresh take on the Jordan 4 pairs casual comfort with a vintage denim aesthetic, making it one of the more unique drops of the year.

The release date is now confirmed, adding momentum to the growing hype. Originally released in 1989, the Air Jordan 4 was a breakthrough for performance and design. It introduced visible Air cushioning in the heel and mesh netting for breathability.

Michael Jordan made the model iconic during his early Bulls era, particularly with his legendary “The Shot” over Craig Ehlo. Now, this denim-covered version reworks the classic into something lifestyle-focused.

The light and dark blue panels channel a two-tone jeans look while keeping the Jordan DNA intact. The gum sole adds retro flair and clean contrast. Retailer photos highlight the textures and thoughtful material use across the sneaker.

From the soft cotton lining to the gold lace dubraes, it’s a women’s exclusive that feels both premium and wearable. Whether paired with streetwear or styled with minimalist fits, the “Worn Blue” is set to stand out this season.

Read More: First Look At The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 6 "Sail"

Air Jordan 4 Denim “Worn Blue”
air-jordan-4-denim-worn-blue-sneaker-news
Image via JD Sports UK

The women’s Air Jordan 4 Denim “Worn Blue” features a full denim upper in two contrasting shades of blue. Soft cotton lines the inside, while the tongue and heel carry embroidered white Jumpman logos. White plastic wing eyelets offer structure, with cream laces for balance.

A gold “Family” dubrae adds a subtle nod to legacy. The midsole comes in smooth white, paired with a clean gum rubber outsole that delivers grip and vintage appeal. This pair reimagines Jordan 4 heritage through a lifestyle lens, blending fashion and function in one of the cleanest women’s releases of the year.

Air Jordan 4 Denim “Worn Blue” Release Date

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 Denim "Worn Blue" will be released on August 9th, 2025. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $215 when it is released.

air-jordan-4-denim-worn-blue-sneaker-news
Image via JD Sports UK
air-jordan-4-denim-worn-blue-sneaker-news
Image via JD Sports UK

Read More: A Ma Maniere Dresses The Air Jordan 6 In “Smokey Mauve”

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
air-jordan-4-denim-worn-blue-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 4 Denim "Worn Blue" Brings Rugged Style 7.7K
air-jordan-4-denim-worn-blue-sneaker-news Sneakers New Images Of The Air Jordan 4 Denim "Worn Blue" Just Dropped 5.0K
Air Jordan XX Launch Party Sneakers Air Jordan 4 Denim "Worn Blue" Combines Craftsmanship And Style 11.1K
air-jordan-1-low-denim-worn-blue-sneaker-news Sneakers "Worn Blue" Denim Shines On The Air Jordan 1 Low 474