Air Jordan 4 Denim "Worn Blue" Looks Better Every Time You See It

BY Ben Atkinson 95 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
air-jordan-4-denim-worn-blue-sneaker-news
Image via GOAT
The Air Jordan 4 Denim “Worn Blue” brings vintage denim to the classic silhouette in one of this summer’s most creative releases.

The Air Jordan 4 Denim “Worn Blue” is bringing a fresh spin to one of the most iconic Jordan silhouettes. With full denim construction and vintage vibes throughout, this upcoming release turns a streetwear staple into a full-on statement piece.

Retailer photos have officially surfaced, and the pair is set to drop this August. This isn’t the first time Jordan Brand has experimented with denim, but the “Worn Blue” stands out thanks to its soft contrast between light and dark shades.

It’s a clean yet textured look that balances lifestyle appeal with retro basketball design. The Air Jordan 4 has always had room for experimentation, and this latest colorway continues that trend.

Originally released in 1989, the Air Jordan 4 was Tinker Hatfield’s second design for Michael Jordan. It was the first Jordan model to be widely embraced off the court, especially in music and skate scenes.

Its mesh panels, visible Air, and support wings made it both functional and instantly recognizable. Now, decades later, it still manages to evolve.

New photos give a close-up look at the materials and gum outsole, showing the thoughtful layering and finish. With a release just around the corner, this pair is lining up to be one of the more unique drops this summer.

Read More: This Rare Air Jordan 4 Sample Inspired Undefeated’s Iconic Collab

Air Jordan 4 Denim “Worn Blue”
air-jordan-4-denim-worn-blue-sneaker-news
Image via GOAT

The Air Jordan 4 Denim “Worn Blue” features an upper built from a mix of light and dark washed denim. Also, creamy white accents hit the wings, laces, midsole, and tongue branding.

A small gold Jumpman hangtag adds some flair to the neutral tones. Further, the heel tabs keep it minimal with stitched white Jumpman logos.

Further underfoot, the gum outsole pairs well with the washed denim look, giving the shoe an aged, lived-in feel. Denim overlays wrap around the toe box and collar, while visible Air in the sole keeps things grounded in classic Jordan DNA.

Air Jordan 4 Denim “Worn Blue” Release Date

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 Denim "Worn Blue" will be released on August 9th, 2025. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $215 when it is released.

air-jordan-4-denim-worn-blue-sneaker-news
Image via GOAT

Read More: Hall Of Fame Energy Is Channeled In CC Sabathia’s Air Jordan 3 PE

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
air-jordan-4-denim-worn-blue-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 4 Denim “Worn Blue” Drops With Vintage Vibes 4.7K
air-jordan-4-denim-worn-blue-sneaker-news Sneakers New Images Of The Air Jordan 4 Denim "Worn Blue" Just Dropped 5.2K
air-jordan-4-denim-worn-blue-sneaker-news Sneakers Washed Denim Hits Women's Air Jordan 4 “Worn Blue” 372
air-jordan-4-denim-worn-blue-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 4 Denim "Worn Blue" Brings Rugged Style 7.8K
Comments 0