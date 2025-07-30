Air Jordan 4 Denim "Worn Blue" Looks Better Every Time You See It

The Air Jordan 4 Denim “Worn Blue” is bringing a fresh spin to one of the most iconic Jordan silhouettes. With full denim construction and vintage vibes throughout, this upcoming release turns a streetwear staple into a full-on statement piece.

Retailer photos have officially surfaced, and the pair is set to drop this August. This isn’t the first time Jordan Brand has experimented with denim, but the “Worn Blue” stands out thanks to its soft contrast between light and dark shades.

It’s a clean yet textured look that balances lifestyle appeal with retro basketball design. The Air Jordan 4 has always had room for experimentation, and this latest colorway continues that trend.

Originally released in 1989, the Air Jordan 4 was Tinker Hatfield’s second design for Michael Jordan. It was the first Jordan model to be widely embraced off the court, especially in music and skate scenes.

Its mesh panels, visible Air, and support wings made it both functional and instantly recognizable. Now, decades later, it still manages to evolve.

New photos give a close-up look at the materials and gum outsole, showing the thoughtful layering and finish. With a release just around the corner, this pair is lining up to be one of the more unique drops this summer.

Air Jordan 4 Denim “Worn Blue”

Image via GOAT

The Air Jordan 4 Denim “Worn Blue” features an upper built from a mix of light and dark washed denim. Also, creamy white accents hit the wings, laces, midsole, and tongue branding.

A small gold Jumpman hangtag adds some flair to the neutral tones. Further, the heel tabs keep it minimal with stitched white Jumpman logos.

Further underfoot, the gum outsole pairs well with the washed denim look, giving the shoe an aged, lived-in feel. Denim overlays wrap around the toe box and collar, while visible Air in the sole keeps things grounded in classic Jordan DNA.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 Denim "Worn Blue" will be released on August 9th, 2025. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $215 when it is released.