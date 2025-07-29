Hall Of Fame Energy Is Channeled In CC Sabathia’s Air Jordan 3 PE

The Air Jordan 3 PE created for CC Sabathia is more than just a sneaker, it’s a celebration of a Hall of Fame career. Designed exclusively for the former MLB ace, this special edition was gifted to him over the weekend of his official Baseball Hall of Fame induction.

It won’t be releasing to the public, which only adds to its already massive significance. A white tumbled leather base is what the shoe is built on. Metallic gold elephant print accents the shoe, matching the significance of the moment.

But the standout detail lies in the mismatched heels. The left shoe pays homage to his early days with the Cleveland Guardians, featuring navy and red detailing. The right honors his dominant Yankees era, flipping the accent colors to red and navy.

Each heel tab references the team colors he wore with pride. Also, custom touches include gold Jumpman branding and Sabathia’s jersey number “52” stitched on each shoe.

Even the packaging tells a story, a polished wooden crate etched with his career highlights. The Jordan 3 has always been a symbol of greatness, and this PE takes that legacy into baseball’s most elite circle.

The photos show just how personal and precise this tribute really is, pure respect in sneaker form.

