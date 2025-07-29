Hall Of Fame Energy Is Channeled In CC Sabathia’s Air Jordan 3 PE

The CC Sabathia Air Jordan 3 PE honors his Hall of Fame career with a custom design inspired by his time in Cleveland and New York.

The Air Jordan 3 PE created for CC Sabathia is more than just a sneaker, it’s a celebration of a Hall of Fame career. Designed exclusively for the former MLB ace, this special edition was gifted to him over the weekend of his official Baseball Hall of Fame induction.

It won’t be releasing to the public, which only adds to its already massive significance. A white tumbled leather base is what the shoe is built on. Metallic gold elephant print accents the shoe, matching the significance of the moment.

But the standout detail lies in the mismatched heels. The left shoe pays homage to his early days with the Cleveland Guardians, featuring navy and red detailing. The right honors his dominant Yankees era, flipping the accent colors to red and navy.

Each heel tab references the team colors he wore with pride. Also, custom touches include gold Jumpman branding and Sabathia’s jersey number “52” stitched on each shoe.

Even the packaging tells a story, a polished wooden crate etched with his career highlights. The Jordan 3 has always been a symbol of greatness, and this PE takes that legacy into baseball’s most elite circle.

The photos show just how personal and precise this tribute really is, pure respect in sneaker form.

CC Sabathia Air Jordan 3 PE

This Air Jordan 3 PE for CC Sabathia features a white tumbled leather upper with gold elephant print overlays on the heel and toe. Also, the left shoe incorporates navy and red hits to represent the Cleveland Guardians. Further, the right shoe uses red and navy to honor his time with the Yankees.

Each heel tab matches its theme’s colors. Metallic gold Jumpman logos also sit on the tongues, and Sabathia’s number “52” appears embroidered on both heels.

The pair was delivered in a custom wooden crate etched with his career accolades, making this one-of-one design truly hall-worthy.

Finally, unfortunately this Hall of Fame edition isn’t scheduled for a public release. Overall, as expected with most Player Exclusives, the CC Sabathia Air Jordan 3 will remain a one-of-one tribute.

