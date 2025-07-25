Carmelo Anthony Wears A Clean Chicago Flag Air Jordan 3

Carmelo Anthony just laced up one of the cleanest Air Jordan 3 PEs in recent memory. The pair, inspired by the Chicago flag, was recently spotted on Melo during a podcast appearance and later showcased in more detail.

This colorway isn’t hitting shelves anytime soon, like most of his Player Exclusives, it’s staying in his rotation only. The shoe features a crisp light blue upper, a nod to the two sky blue stripes on the flag.

Red accents hit the Jumpman logo and eyelets, echoing the stars from the flag’s design. Elephant print overlays in matching blue wrap the toe and heel, while a white midsole and red outsole finish it off with a sharp contrast.

Melo’s connection with Jordan Brand runs deep. He’s had one of the longest-running signature lines of any athlete not named Michael, and his PE catalog might be one of the best in the game. The Air Jordan 3, originally designed by Tinker Hatfield, was the shoe that saved the Jordan line.

With its visible Air unit, elephant print, and mid-top build, it brought Jordan back from the brink of leaving Nike. From the photos, this PE blends history, personality, and city pride in one smooth package. It’s classic Jordan storytelling done Melo’s way.

Carmelo Anthony Air Jordan 3

A white midsole provides balance, housing the visible Air unit. The “8” stitched on the collar references Carmelo Anthony’s Olympic number. An orange hangtag adds a final pop.