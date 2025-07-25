The Air Jordan 3 "EYBL" PE Goes Full Tie Dye

The Air Jordan 3 EYBL 2025 PE just surfaced, and it might be one of the boldest player exclusives we’ve seen in a while. Created for the Elite Youth Basketball League, this pair won’t see a retail release.

It’s made specifically for top-tier high school talent running the EYBL summer circuit. It is continuing Nike’s tradition of rewarding rising stars with unique heat. At first glance, the white tumbled leather upper gives off a clean, retro vibe.

But things take a turn once you hit the midsole and heel. A wild marbled pattern of purples, reds, and pinks wraps around the back of the shoe. It shows off the kind of fearless energy that EYBL pairs are known for.

The right heel swaps the standard branding for the EYBL logo, while the left keeps the iconic Jumpman look intact. The Jordan 3 has always been a major player in the sneaker world. It was the first Jordan to feature visible Air and elephant print, and it marked the beginning of Tinker Hatfield’s influence on the line.

These EYBL pairs build on that legacy in fresh, experimental ways. Based on the photos, every angle is packed with detail from the icy outsoles to the custom insoles. This one’s strictly for the court, but it’s made to turn heads everywhere.

Air Jordan 3 “EYBL” PE Sample

The Air Jordan 3 "EYBL" 2025 PE features a white tumbled leather upper paired with shaggy suede on the toe and heel. A vibrant tie dye pattern wraps the heel tab, midsole, and portions of the outsole in swirling shades of purple, pink, and red.

The right heel is stamped with an EYBL basketball logo. Also the left retains the classic Jumpman Air branding. The icy translucent outsoles showcase more marbled detailing underneath, adding a futuristic contrast.