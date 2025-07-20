Air Jordan 40 Shines In New EYBL Player Exclusive

Jordan Brand is back with an exclusive sneaker, the Air Jordan 40 EYBL PE, designed strictly for athletes in the Elite Youth Basketball League. This player-exclusive colorway won’t see a retail release, adding to its mystique.

The pair keeps the same next-gen build seen on other AJ40 models, highlighted by full-length ZoomX foam and a Zoom Strobel unit for explosive performance. But it’s not just about tech.

The design carries understated swagger, with an off-white upper, sleek black accents, and purple EYBL branding stitched on the tongue. That logo placement is a reminder, these aren’t just for anyone. They're reserved for the future of basketball.

The Air Jordan 40 itself is still a fresh face in the lineup. It launched as the latest chapter in Jordan Brand’s push to evolve performance hoops footwear while nodding to the legacy.

While the silhouette doesn’t carry Michael’s own touch, it continues the story of innovation, style, and presence on the court. Photos show the icy translucent sole with Jumpman logos and a toe shape that leans more toward function than flash.

Air Jordan 40 EYBL PE

This Air Jordan 40 EYBL PE features a crisp off-white leather upper, paired with smooth suede on the toe and black overlays framing the laces. The mesh tongue showcases bold EYBL branding stitched in purple, sitting above a padded collar for lockdown support.

A translucent rubber sole carries a Jumpman logo at the forefoot and heel, while the midsole houses full-length ZoomX cushioning with a Zoom Strobel unit for comfort and bounce. Purple Jumpman hits on the heel and outsole finish the look. It’s subtle, sharp, and tailored for top-tier players.

This Air Jordan 40 EYBL PE won’t be hitting shelves. As a true player exclusive, it’s reserved strictly for those competing in the EYBL circuit.