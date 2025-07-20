In-Hand Images Of The Nike NOCTA Glide “Black/Iron Grey” Arrive

Image via flame.ngel
The Nike NOCTA Glide “Black/Iron Grey” surfaces in new photos, offering a clean yet aggressive take on a nostalgic silhouette.

The Nike NOCTA Glide “Black/Iron Grey” is gearing up for a release this summer. This sleek new colorway leans into performance and lifestyle at once, blending style with utility.

The silhouette itself is inspired by the Zoom Flight 95, one of the boldest Nike basketball models of the 90s. Further, that sneaker’s futuristic tooling and carbon fiber details helped define an era. Now, Drake’s NOCTA line is reworking it into something fresh.

The Glide first debuted in 2023 and has seen a slow, calculated rollout. Further, the “Black/Iron Grey” edition is built for versatility, echoing the all-black looks of other NOCTA gear. It’s sharp, minimal, and aggressive, all at once.

These sneakers don’t just nod to heritage they add new life to it. The updated materials and tech-forward detailing show that Nike and Drake are still pushing. And judging from the in-hand shots, the craftsmanship holds up.

From the layered mesh to the polished carbon finish, every angle looks refined. Also, official photos only add to the hype, teasing what may be one of NOCTA’s strongest offerings yet.

Nike NOCTA Glide “Black/Iron Grey”

The NOCTA Glide “Black/Iron Grey” features a mesh and synthetic upper, coated in matte black with carbon-textured panels on the sidewalls. NOCTA branding appears on the midsoles, insoles, and tongue tab, while the Nike Swoosh hits are glossy and subtle.

The midsole houses oval cutouts reminiscent of the Zoom Flight 95, but they’ve been updated for modern comfort. Small hits of Iron Grey land across the eyelets, spelling out NIKE with sharp, angular accents.

Rope laces and reflective elements finish off the design. It’s a sneaker that balances performance cues with bold streetwear-ready aesthetics.

Hypebeast reports that the Nike NOCTA Glide “Black/Iron Grey” will be released in the fall of 2025. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $160 when they are released.

