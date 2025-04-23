Drake’s NOCTA Glide “Black/Iron Grey” Keeps It Clean

The Nike NOCTA Glide “Black Iron Grey” marks the latest evolution of Drake’s signature sneaker line with Nike. The design blends stealth aesthetics with standout tech, offering something that feels both performance-ready and lifestyle-approved.

This pair leans into sleekness, pairing all-black uppers with subtle carbon fiber textures and minimalist branding. Built for the streets, it keeps its tone lowkey but its silhouette loud. Originally introduced as a nod to retro basketball sneakers, the NOCTA Glide fuses archival inspiration with futuristic tooling.

Drake’s NOCTA imprint has already made waves through earlier collaborations, and this new colorway continues to expand the label’s growing design language. The “Black Iron Grey” iteration is more than just another drop, it’s part of a broader effort by the brand to establish its own style within Nike’s performance world.

From on-foot shots to teaser videos, the sneaker has quietly gathered momentum ahead of its wider release. The photos show off key details like the sculpted midsole, NOCTA-branded Air units, and reinforced G-TEK heel tabs.

The materials mix mesh and carbon-look synthetics with layered overlays, signaling function and fashion in equal parts. The visuals speak volumes, and Drake isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

Read More: Jordan Brand Drops Exclusive Air Jordan 3 For Top Recruits

Nike NOCTA Glide “Black/Iron Grey”

Image via Nike

The Nike NOCTA Glide “Black Iron Grey” features a black mesh upper wrapped with molded carbon-textured overlays. Small Nike Swooshes are embedded on the side panels, sitting above bulbous midsole pods marked with “NOCTA.”

The eyelets subtly spell out N-I-K-E, while reflective details add visual depth. A G-TEK heel stabilizer and rugged outsole provide added support. Branding is kept minimal, allowing the tech-forward design to shine.

The entire sneaker maintains a stealthy look while incorporating performance-ready features. Lightweight and aggressive, this pair perfectly captures the blend of innovation and street appeal that defines the NOCTA label.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike NOCTA Glide “Black/Iron Grey” will be released in the fall of 2025. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $160 when they are released.

Image via Nike