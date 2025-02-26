Drake’s NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Pink Foam” Is A Dream

Drake’s NOCTA and Nike continue their collaborative streak with a fresh take on the Air Force 1 Low. Dubbed the "Pink Foam," this colorway elevates the classic silhouette with a soft, pastel aesthetic. NOCTA’s partnership with Nike has delivered several standout pieces, but this pair stands out for its minimalist elegance. The Air Force 1, originally released in 1982, has become a canvas for countless collaborations, and this latest edition embraces a refined, tonal approach. Drake’s involvement in sneaker culture is well-documented. From the OVO Jordans to previous NOCTA releases, his influence reaches beyond music.

The NOCTA label embodies high-performance and everyday versatility, making this release another seamless blend of luxury and street style. The “Pink Foam” AF1 channels simplicity while maintaining the timeless appeal of Bruce Kilgore’s original design. The latest images showcase the sneaker in its full detail. A monochromatic pink leather upper pairs with an icy translucent midsole, adding depth to the design. Embroidered branding and subtle NOCTA details further separate this release from a standard AF1. Whether this pair reaches the general public or remains a limited release is still unclear, but the design alone makes it one to watch.

NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Pink Foam”

Image via Nike

The NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Pink Foam" wraps the iconic silhouette in soft pastel tones. Premium tumbled leather covers the upper, while tonal branding keeps the aesthetic clean. A translucent rubber outsole subtly fades from pink to clear, complementing the overall look. The midsole features "Love You Forever" embroidery, a nod to Drake’s sentimental side. Gold NOCTA insignias on the heel add a final touch of exclusivity to this standout sneaker.

House Of Heatreports that the NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Pink Foam” will be released on March 7th, 2025. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $160 when they are released.

Image via Nike