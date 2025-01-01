First Look At Drake's NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Pink Foam”

More colorways joining this legendary collaboration.

Drake and Nike are teaming up again, this time with a fresh take on the iconic Air Force 1 Low. The NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Pink Foam” is a bold and eye-catching design. Official photos have surfaced, giving fans their first detailed look at this collaboration. The sneaker comes dressed in a soft pink foam hue, covering the entire leather upper. Smooth leather construction adds a premium feel, while tonal stitching enhances the clean aesthetic. The classic Nike Swoosh is featured on the sides, blending seamlessly with the monochromatic color scheme. Additionally, the midsole includes subtle NOCTA branding with the phrase "Love You Forever" etched along the side.

This detail adds a sentimental touch to the already unique pair. Transitioning to the sole, a translucent pink rubber outsole completes the look, offering durability and grip. Drake’s signature design cues make this sneaker both stylish and versatile. Perfect for fans of the artist or sneaker enthusiasts, this collaboration balances simplicity and flair. Anticipation for the release is building rapidly. While the official drop date remains under wraps, excitement continues to grow. Stay tuned for more updates on Drake’s NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Pink Foam.” This pair promises to be a standout release.

NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Pink Foam"

