Nike Vapor Edge Kobe 6 "Mismatch" Drops In Grinch-Inspired Style

A vibrant, Christmas-themed look.

The Nike Vapor Edge Kobe 6 "Mismatch" cleats showcase bold, contrasting designs. Each foot features a distinct hue, creating a standout mismatched look. On one foot, the Electric Green upper pays tribute to the iconic Kobe 6 "Grinch," a colorway linked to Kobe Bryant's unforgettable 2010 Christmas Day game. The vibrant green contrasts with a black Swoosh and accents, ensuring the cleat stands out both on and off the field. On the other foot, a "Reverse Grinch" design flips the script. It boasts a Crimson Red upper, accented with black details for a striking yet cohesive style.

This unique pairing celebrates Kobe's basketball legacy while translating it into a fresh cleat design for athletes and sneaker enthusiasts alike. The textured uppers ensure grip and durability, while the Vapor Edge sole enhances traction and speed on the field. With a mix of nostalgia and innovation, these cleats bring the Kobe 6's rich cultural impact to a new arena. The mismatched colorways honor Bryant's influence on basketball and fashion while catering to high-performance needs. Whether you're a player or a collector, the Nike Vapor Edge Kobe 6 "Mismatch" cleats deliver a bold statement with a touch of history.

"Mismatch" Nike Vapor Edge Kobe 6

Image via Nike

The mismatched cleats feature shiny green spikes on one pair and red spikes on the other, both with bold Nike Swooshes on the sides. The green cleat showcases vibrant green uppers with matching overlays, while the red cleat reverses the scheme with striking crimson red uppers. Both pairs include black Nike Swooshes that contrast sharply with the bright colors. Red Kobe Bryant logos stand out on the tongues of each cleat, adding a signature touch. Together, this mismatched design delivers a bold and unforgettable colorway that sneaker enthusiasts recognize and admire.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Vapor Edge Kobe 6 “Grinch” Cleat will be released on December 25th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $230 when they drop. The bold design is inspired by Kobe Bryant’s iconic Christmas Day performance.

Image via Nike