New Release Date For Nike Vapor Edge Kobe 6 “Grinch” Cleat

A more festive release date for this pair.

Nike is putting a new spin on the iconic Kobe 6 "Grinch" with the upcoming Nike Vapor Edge Kobe 6 "Grinch" Cleat. Originally set to release on November 22, the launch date has now been pushed back to Christmas Eve, adding even more festive anticipation. These cleats embrace the holiday spirit with their familiar green apple, black, red, and yellow tones, paying homage to the beloved 2010 original. Official photos reveal a design that honors its classic roots, with a textured green upper, bold black Swooshes, and vibrant red Kobe logos on the tongues, staying true to the unmistakable "Grinch" aesthetic.

The most notable update is the cleated sole, engineered for exceptional traction and stability on the football field. This performance-driven enhancement combines durability with support, making it ideal for intense gameplay. The Nike Vapor Edge Kobe 6 "Grinch" Cleat merges the nostalgia of Kobe's legacy with cutting-edge functionality. With its bold holiday-inspired look and improved features, this pair is set to make a statement both on and off the field. The new Christmas Eve release date only adds to the excitement, making these cleats a festive highlight for the season.

"Grinch" Nike Vapor Edge Kobe 6

Image via Nike

The cleats showcase shiny green spikes with a Nike Swoosh on the sides. The uppers are made from green material, complemented by additional green overlays. The sides also feature a black Nike Swoosh that matches the studs, while the tongue highlights red Kobe Bryant logos. Altogether, these cleats embody the bold color scheme that sneaker enthusiasts recognize and admire.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Vapor Edge Kobe 6 “Grinch” Cleat will be released on December 25th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $230 when they drop. Excitingly, this festive launch aligns perfectly with the holiday season. Additionally, the cleats feature a bold design inspired by the beloved 2010 original. Moreover, the updated cleated sole adds performance appeal. Finally, this release combines Kobe’s legacy with holiday flair.

Image via Nike