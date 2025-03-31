Drake’s Air Jordan 11 OVO Monogram Pack Is Pure Heat

The Air Jordan 11 OVO Monogram Pack is back in the spotlight thanks to new detailed photos. This exclusive collaboration between Jordan Brand and Drake’s October’s Very Own imprint features both a black and a white pair. Both sneakers are covered in an all-over embossed OVO monogram print, adding a luxury edge to the classic silhouette. Drake and Jordan Brand’s relationship dates back nearly a decade, with this pack rumored to be one of the rarest creations born from their partnership. The Air Jordan 11 has long been a fan favorite, known for its glossy patent leather mudguards and clean design.

Michael Jordan famously wore the silhouette during his legendary 1995-96 NBA season, cementing its place in sneaker history. This OVO pack keeps the design intact while adding subtle details, like gold branding and gum soles, that elevate it into lifestyle territory. It’s unclear if these pairs will ever release to the public, but they’ve become a grail for collectors. The photos provided offer a closer look at the craftsmanship and elegance behind this exclusive drop. From the textured uppers to the premium materials, the OVO Monogram Pack stands out as a celebration of style and legacy.

Air Jordan 11 OVO Monogram Pack

The Air Jordan 11 OVO Monogram Pack includes two pairs—one in black, one in white. Both sneakers feature embossed OVO monogram patterns across the uppers. The white pair uses smooth leather, while the black pair combines nubuck and glossy patent leather. Each includes gold embroidered branding and a translucent gum sole. Finished with luxurious details and texture, these exclusive designs reflect Drake’s refined style.