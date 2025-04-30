OVO x Jordan 11 Samples In “Black/Gold” And “White/Gold” Surface In Stunning Detail

The OVO x Jordan 11 Samples in “Black Gold” and “White Gold” just surfaced in new detailed photos, and they’re making waves with their jaw-dropping price tag of $50,000 each.

The sneakers blend Michael Jordan’s iconic legacy with Drake’s OVO branding, resulting in one of the rarest samples in the game. The Air Jordan 11 is one of the most recognizable silhouettes in sneaker history. Worn by MJ during his 1995–96 season, the shoe’s patent leather build became a cultural icon.

It’s no stranger to exclusivity, having been released in everything from Concords to Space Jams. But this OVO duo takes things to an entirely different level. Gold OVO branding on the heel tabs, insole, and patent leather overlay brings subtle luxury to the forefront.

These aren’t just sneakers, they’re artifacts. What’s more, these pairs never hit retail shelves. They were produced as ultra-limited samples, likely meant for friends and family. The “Black Gold” and “White Gold” colorways both feature premium leather uppers, gum outsoles, and Drake’s owl logo stamped across the midfoot in metallic embroidery.

The photos give the clearest look yet at every crisp detail.

OVO x Jordan 11 Samples

The OVO x Jordan 11 Samples come in two premium builds. The “Black Gold” features a sleek black upper with glossy patent leather embossed with OVO branding. The “White Gold” flips the look with crisp white leather.

Both pairs have gum soles, golden accents, and embossed owl logos. Hidden messages, plush lining, and stitched U.S. flags on the heel pull tabs add depth. Luxurious yet sporty, these pairs feel built for the elite.

These samples highlight just how far the Jordan Brand legacy can stretch when fused with cultural icons like Drake. While they may never hit retail, their presence sparks conversation about what luxury means in the sneaker world today. At $50K a pair, these are less about sport and more about status.