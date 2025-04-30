This Air Jordan 1 Brooklyn Low Adds Major Height

The Air Jordan 1 Brooklyn Low “Light Madder Root” is the latest addition to Jordan Brand’s expanding lifestyle lineup. It blends heritage design with modern utility. While the upper remains faithful to the Air Jordan 1 Low's DNA, the sole unit takes a bold leap.

This pair is for those looking to tower a little higher while staying rooted in sneaker culture. Jordan Brand has a long tradition of experimentation. Over the decades, the Air Jordan 1 has seen dozens of remixes, some subtle, others dramatic. The Brooklyn Low falls in the latter category.

Its elevated platform sole is built for statement-making style. Yet it keeps the classic leather upper, iconic Wings logo, and Swoosh intact. The mix of tradition and transformation is exactly what keeps the Jordan line so relevant. Originally built for the court, the Air Jordan 1 has become a canvas for constant reinvention.

The Brooklyn Low adds a whole new layer, literally. The photos highlight every detail of this women’s exclusive. From the neutral tumbled leather to the tonal outsole, the sneaker plays with texture and elevation.

It’s the kind of silhouette that makes its presence felt with minimal effort.

Air Jordan 1 Brooklyn Low “Light Madder Root”

Image via Nike

This Air Jordan 1 Brooklyn Low features a tumbled leather upper in a soft sail shade. The standout detail is the exaggerated platform sole in a peachy Light Madder Root. A glossy metallic Wings logo hits the heel. The outsole mimics a grid pattern, adding visual texture.

Subtle Swooshes blend into the upper, letting the silhouette’s shape do the talking. Inside, a padded collar brings comfort while the thick midsole delivers elevation. It’s bold, yet wearable.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan 1 Brooklyn Low “Light Madder Root” will be released in the summer of 2025. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $160 when they are released.

Image via Nike