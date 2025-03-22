Air Jordan 1 Low “Coral Reef” Is Subtle But Striking

The Air Jordan 1 Low “Coral Reef” continues the brand’s focus on women’s exclusives with fresh materials and soft pastel tones. The iconic low-cut silhouette arrives in a subtle and sophisticated color palette, perfect for spring and summer. Nike pairs lifestyle comfort with clean design cues, creating a casual sneaker that feels elevated. Since its debut in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 has been one of the most beloved sneakers in history. Originally designed for Michael Jordan’s rookie season, the shoe now lives beyond the court. The low version offers versatility for everyday wear, while still holding onto the DNA of the original high top.

It’s become a staple for sneaker fans, collectors, and newcomers alike. Jordan Brand has leaned into experimentation with the 1 Low. Colorways like this one show how the silhouette adapts to modern tastes. While staying rooted in legacy, the “Coral Reef” taps into lighter, softer aesthetics that resonate with new audiences. The added textures on the heel and contrast in materials add another layer of visual interest. The photos above highlight key details of the sneaker, from the brown Swoosh to the lace-like overlays. It’s another solid entry in Jordan’s evolving catalog of women’s releases, blending timeless form with subtle innovation.

Air Jordan 1 Low “Coral Reef”

Image via Nike

This women’s Air Jordan 1 Low features white leather uppers paired with soft coral suede overlays. A chocolate brown Swoosh cuts across the sides. The heel adds texture with a lace-inspired pattern and embroidered Wings logo. Light blue lining and pink translucent soles finish off the design.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low “Coral Reef” will be released in the summer of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they drop. Expect more details to surface as the release date approaches.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike